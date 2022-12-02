An ATM art installation mocks wealthy Art Basel guests by ranking their bank balances on an arcade-like leaderboard

Art collective MSCHF have made an ATM which puts your bank balance and photo on a public leaderboard. Atit Phetmuangtong/EyeEm/Getty Images

An ATM at Art Basel Miami Beach is ranking users' bank balances with photos of them.

One man in a pink t-shirt has had top place since Tuesday, with $2.9 million.

The machine displays mocking animations, and jokes about Bitcoin and selling organs.

An ATM is ranking all its customers by displaying their bank balance and photo on a leaderboard at Art Basel Miami Beach.

The art installation was created by Brooklyn-based group MSCHF , and a video shared on Twitter has over 80,000 likes – exposing the participants' bank balances to an even wider audience.

One unidentified man in a pink t-shirt is the ATM's wealthiest user so far, as his $2.9 million has kept him top of the leaderboard since Tuesday.

A YouTube video shared by vlogger Joel Franco shows the machine in action, where its artistic license is more obvious.

When a man with a backwards cap and multicolored hair gets second place on the leaderboard with around $500,000, "HIGH SCORE #2" pops up on the ATM in the style of an arcade game.

And when one couple steps forward from a crowd nervously watching the ATM, the man hides his face with a pamphlet as an animation shows money being flushed down the toilet.

"Thanks for playing," says the machine, as the user's $48,000 isn't enough to place in the top twenty.

Of the 93 ATM users seen in one recording, the bottom eight had $0.00.

Other animations displayed by the ATM are futuristic adverts which make ironic statements. For example "Organs 4 Cash" labels the heart for $1 million but the brain for $150, and another jokes "Send 1 Bitcoin Get 2 Free."

Daniel Greenberg, MSCHF co-founder, told CNN that "ATM Leaderboard' is an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses."

The art collective chose the Miami location because "there is a dense concentration of people renting Lamborghinis and wearing Rolexes."

And because the leaderboard keeps a continuous record, MSCHF hopes that they can show the ATM at more events as well.

