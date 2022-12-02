ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Northrop Grumman debuts new B-21 bomber as aerospace employment rebounds

By Samantha Masunaga
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYdFp_0jV3uOEJ00

Seven years after Northrop Grumman Corp. won the contract to build a new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider was unveiled Friday evening in a dramatic ceremony at dusk.

A giant silver sheet was hoisted off the aircraft as it was slowly towed out of its hangar at Northrop Grumman's Palmdale facility. The bomber has a flying-wing shape with a massive wingspan that measures nearly as wide as its hangar. Ceremony attendees, a group that included industry executives, U.S. Air Force officials and personnel and Northrop Grumman employees, could largely see only a front view of the plane.

"The B-21 looks imposing but what's under the frame and space-age coating is even more impressive," Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said during the roll-out ceremony. "Fifty years of advances in low-observable tech has gone into this aircraft. The B-21's edge will last for decades to come."

The Air Force plans to buy at least 100 new stealth bombers by the mid-2030s for about $80 billion. Already, six B-21 bombers are in the final assembly and test process in Palmdale, Northrop Grumman said.

Designed to fly long-range missions while evading radar detection, the plane is expected to make its first flight next year, and the Air Force plans to get its first few B-21 bombers by the mid-2020s.

The assembly line represents a boost to Southern California's flagging aerospace industry, which has declined from the heights reached during World War II, the space race and the Cold War. In recent years, Southern California's aerospace resurgence has largely come from the commercial space sector , with the growth of Hawthorne-based SpaceX and various drone makers playing a large role.

But the region's aircraft and defense contractor roots are still very much alive.

"The U.S. military is still choosing to build these very big, complicated bombers and other weapon platforms," said Peter Westwick, a professor in USC's history department and author of "Stealth: The Secret Contest to Invent Invisible Aircraft." "As long as the U.S. military wants to build those, a lot of the expertise for that still resides in Southern California."

Once seen as the region's lifeblood, the aerospace industry accounted for just 2% of Los Angeles County's total employment in 2019, according to a 2020 L.A. County Economic Development Corp. report. That year, more than 55,000 people were employed in aerospace and defense, a slight uptick compared with previous years.

In the Antelope Valley, where defense contractors have advertised open jobs on billboards, Northrop Grumman is the largest private employer.

Employment at Northrop Grumman’s Antelope Valley sites has soared to more than 7,000 workers, double the population in 2015 when the company first won the bomber contract .

Antelope Valley is a major hub for aerospace activity. It’s home to the sprawling and secretive Air Force Plant 42, which houses facilities used by Lockheed Martin, Boeing and NASA, in addition to Northrop Grumman’s B-21 assembly line. About 16,000 people work at the complex, said Thomas Lynch, communication and public information officer for the city of Palmdale.

"These are high-paying industry jobs, even if they’re not as numerous as they used to be," said Robert Kleinhenz, principal economist with Kleinhenz Economics and director of research at Cal State Long Beach's office of economic research. "This is an important part of the economy. The fact that that activity is taking place here has huge spillover effects on the rest of the economy.”

There's history at the plant. Northrop Grumman also built the B-2 stealth bomber there, and the company has leveraged that experience into the B-2's successor, the B-21. A few hundred people who worked on the B-2, as well as B-2 pilots, have contributed knowledge to the B-21 and conveyed to co-workers what that experience was like, said Doug Young, vice president and general manager of the company's strike division in the aeronautics systems sector.

Young knows the B-2 well. He started working on the bomber for Northrop in 1985 and stayed with the program for 10 years.

A lot has changed since the B-2 first rolled out. For one, stealth technology has improved, the company says, although it's understandably reluctant to offer details. The B-21 will also be more supportable and maintainable than its predecessor, a major point of emphasis for development given the high maintenance costs for the B-2.

Northrop Grumman iterated on thousands of designs for the bomber and tested aspects digitally before building hardware, Chief Executive Kathy Warden told reporters shortly before the roll-out ceremony. This digital approach helped "de-risk" the test program, said Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Air Force chief of staff.

Compared with the B-2, the B-21 will better adapt to and incorporate different payloads and capabilities, according to Northrop Grumman officials. That means the bomber could one day carry weapons that have yet to be invented, Austin said at the ceremony.

“Twenty years ago, if you bought a computer, it was a really challenging thing to integrate a printer or a modem," Young said. "These days, you just bring stuff home, and it's plug-and-play. Aircraft today are much more adaptable."

The manufacturing site itself has also changed. Once used only for B-2 work, Northrop Grumman's Palmdale facility now also produces the center fuselages for the F-35 fighter jet, the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone and the MQ-4C Triton drone.

That variety is intended to keep and maintain the workforce, even after programs end.

“In the past, in the Antelope Valley, programs were episodic," Young said. "They would happen, and they would go away."

Although the program has relied on veteran aerospace workers and those from other manufacturing industries, a large portion of workers are in their first aerospace job or first job ever, said Tom Jones, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics System president.

"This is the beginning of a multidecade franchise in the Antelope Valley," he said. "The Northrop Grumman aeronautics workforce of the future is being created today through this program.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iebusinessdaily.com

Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023

Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Plane reports engine failure above Long Beach Airport

A multi-engine plane headed to Hawaii landed safely at Long Beach Airport Monday morning after experiencing engine failure.The plane reported experiencing engine failure around 8:20 a.m. The plane departed from San Diego and was en route to Hawaii, according to officials.The plane was circling above the Pacific to burn off fuel before attempting to land at Long Beach Airport.The Long Beach Fire Dept. said the plane landed safely shortly before 9 a.m.Further details about the plane were not immediately released.
LONG BEACH, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report

In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022

VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash in Banning

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a plane crash a few weeks ago in Banning. William Hunter, 55, of Aguila Arizona was the lone passenger when a single-engine Gallagher XLT-RG was in a fiery crash near Interstate 10 and the Banning scales. The crash sparked a small fire The post Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amount since February

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $4.798, its lowest amount since Feb. 23. The average price has decreased 59 times in the 62 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

How does California handle problem coyotes?

Coyote attack on toddler the 7th human attack in Los Angeles this year. After a toddler was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills earlier this week, many California residents are understandably concerned about the behavior of the bold and often-misunderstood predator. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

Post-lockdown auto emissions can't hide in the grass

University of California scientists have a new way to demonstrate which neighborhoods returned to pre-pandemic levels of air pollution after COVID restrictions ended. Vehicle emissions are the biggest source of carbon dioxide in Southern California's air. As people drove their cars far less in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the pandemic, there was a major drop in CO2 on regional highways. A new study published in AGU Advances using a mobile laboratory shows the CO2 drop was roughly 60%.
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
viewpointsonline.org

FEATURE: Small business brings Mexico to Riverside

It’s difficult living in the United States when your culture is rooted somewhere else. Sure there are reminders here and there with how diverse America is but authenticity sometimes lacks. Mi Cultura is a Mexican art and gift shop located in Downtown Riverside that stemmed from the need to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
478K+
Followers
76K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy