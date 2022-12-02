Read full article on original website
Intuit, Royal Caribbean Cruises And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq tumbled by over 200 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Herbalife Nutrition Stock Is Diving Today
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposed convertible senior note offering. What Happened: Herbalife said it intends to offer $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering. The company also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million of convertible notes.
Aimco Comments on Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendations
Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV ("Aimco" or the "Company") today commented on a report published by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") in connection with Aimco's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"), to be held on December 16, 2022. We are pleased that ISS recommends stockholders vote FOR Jay...
GitLab Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?
GitLab Inc GTLB shares are up nearly 18% Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Q3 Results: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Expert Ratings for R1 RCM
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Easily Trade And Store Precious Metals With Red Rock Secured!
Precious metals have stood the test of time through recessions and even depressions. All investors, regardless of their backgrounds can allocate some funds to precious metals securely. Many sectors of speculative investments like stocks and cryptocurrencies are suffering heavily but the price of precious metals is holding strong. Simply allocating...
2 Reasons Why Some Investors Prefer Physical Gold Over Gold ETFs!
Thanks to technology, there are many ways to invest in gold, like buying ETFs. Gold and other precious metals ETFs level the playing field for newer investors. It might be more convenient and cost effective to buy these ETFs, but here are 2 reasons why some investors prefer physical gold vs. an ETF.
Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers TOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95. Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Up More Than 7% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price has risen 7.17% to $0.63. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $0.55 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40. The chart...
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden
According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Analyst Ratings for Macerich
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Macerich MAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Former Gold Publisher: Gold Is Cheap And Has Room To Climb!
Dennis Gartman, chairman of the University of Akron Endowment Committee, and former publisher of the Gartman Letter, said that gold's recent drop to $1,618 an ounce could present a unique opportunity for investors. "I think gold is very cheap at this point relative to stock prices," he said. "Gold is...
