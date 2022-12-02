ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why Chiefs WR Skyy Moore will no longer be fielding punts

By PJ Green
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season for Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Skyy Moore.

The second-round pick has muffed three punts so far this season, including one last week against the Los Angeles Rams .

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday that veteran receiver Justin Watson will be returning punts for the time being.

Toub feels like he put too much on the rookie’s plate and takes the blame for his mishaps.

“I had him out there. I have all the confidence in the world in the kid. I just felt like he was over the hump,” Toub said.

“In the situation that he was in in that particular play, I thought he had a great opportunity; he just took his eyes off the ball. It’s unfortunate.”

The Western Michigan product caught punts in practice in college but never in a game. Moore said he never drops punts off the JUGS machine, but actual punts are a little tricky.

“It goes up higher, and it comes down faster. The spin of it, you don’t really know how it’s gonna be,” Moore said.

He said his first muffed punt made him feel down, and the second one made him feel worse. By the third muffed punt, he said he had to forget about it quickly and go out and perform.

“I wouldn’t say I thought of it as too much on my plate. I just thought of it as a new challenge. I never did it before, and I know what I can do with the ball in my hand, but I gotta catch it so it was definitely a different experience,” Moore said.

After his muffed punt, Moore came back and caught two passes on the Chiefs’ following drive en route to a Travis Kelce touchdown. He finished the game with five catches for 36 yards.

Moore was thankful to shine on offense after his punt miscues and looks to continue that play.

“First of all, [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy] and Coach [Andy] Reid for putting me on the field after that and Pat [Mahomes] for putting the ball in the air,” Moore said.

“I appreciate the whole offense for giving me the opportunity after a play like that.”

Toub said he hasn’t given up on Moore. He’s just giving him time to recuperate before he sends him back on punts.

“We just don’t quit on players. We’re going to keep working him and keep developing him. He’s a rookie, he’s going to get better, you know I’ve said it before,” Toub said.

“We went to the limit with him, obviously, and we need to get him out of there for a while and let his head settle down a little bit. The best thing that I saw was the fact that he came out as a wide receiver and made a great catch for us and didn’t let that one play – and I know Coach talked about that too, but that was really impressive to me.”

The associate head coach also said it’s safe to say that as soon as Kadarius Toney returns from injury, he will be catching punts full-time.

