KTLO
Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County
A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 6, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers stopped a car in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Montgomery Avenue because it was failing to maintain its lane. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Larry D. Hopkins, 51, of Sedalia, was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs) and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
kjluradio.com
Repeat offender from Callaway County arrested after pursuit through two counties
A Callaway County man, described by authorities as a repeat felon and parolee, is arrested after a 37-minute pursuit through two mid-Missouri counties. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol tried to stop a driver, Daniel Foreman, 35, of Auxvasse, for a traffic violation, near Highway 54 and State Road BB, Friday night. Foreman led deputies on a pursuit down Highway 54 and several county and state roads before entering Montgomery County, where deputies were waiting. That’s when Foreman allegedly ran off State Road B and into a field, before crashing over an embankment. Deputies say Foreman tried to flee on foot but was captured.
kttn.com
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
kwos.com
Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon
A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the The post Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia police shoot dog while investigating active-shooter call
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department said in a press release on Monday that an officer shot a dog while investigating an active-shooter call at a house in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue. Police went to the house around 11 a.m. Monday. The department stated in the press release that it set The post Sedalia police shoot dog while investigating active-shooter call appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SPD Officer Attacked by Dogs After Responding to Incident on South Washington
On Monday around 11 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a report of an active shooter at 1204 South Washington. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence, then made contact with those inside the house. They were asked to step outside so the scene could be secured. As they exited...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
KRMS Radio
Change Of Venue Requested For Sunrise Beach Man With Drug History
It’s a change of venue for a Sunrise Beach man with a history of drug-related cases in the lake area with the latest charges filed against him in Benton County. After being released from the department of corrections in May on three different cases in Morgan County, 55-year-old David Damm has now been picked up in Benton County.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
