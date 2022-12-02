A Callaway County man, described by authorities as a repeat felon and parolee, is arrested after a 37-minute pursuit through two mid-Missouri counties. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol tried to stop a driver, Daniel Foreman, 35, of Auxvasse, for a traffic violation, near Highway 54 and State Road BB, Friday night. Foreman led deputies on a pursuit down Highway 54 and several county and state roads before entering Montgomery County, where deputies were waiting. That’s when Foreman allegedly ran off State Road B and into a field, before crashing over an embankment. Deputies say Foreman tried to flee on foot but was captured.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO