Kansas providers cautious about doing telemedicine abortions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas providers might not be ready for months to do telemedicine abortions even though a state-court judge has blocked the state from enforcing its ban on teleconferencing with patients seeking pregnancy-ending medications. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it is evaluating its options following the order...
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David...
Flu season worsens as Kan. and Mo. report high activity
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The annual winter flu...
Ready to get your tree? AAA offers Christmas tree safety tips
WICHITA — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the end-of-year holidays are right around the corner. As holiday decorating gets into full swing, many will be opting for a live Christmas tree as part of their celebrations. While artificial trees have continued to grow in popularity, there are still about 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees sold every year in the U.S., according to the National Christmas Tree Association.
Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
Moran: Rail dispute should not have been resolved by Congress
WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
2 charged in death of child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
