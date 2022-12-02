WICHITA — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the end-of-year holidays are right around the corner. As holiday decorating gets into full swing, many will be opting for a live Christmas tree as part of their celebrations. While artificial trees have continued to grow in popularity, there are still about 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees sold every year in the U.S., according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

