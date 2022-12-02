Read full article on original website
KWU Theatre to perform 'The Gift of the Magi,' collect for food bank
Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Theatre Arts will celebrate the holiday season by performing The Gift of the Magi Friday and Saturday in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. The Friday show gets underway at 7 p.m., while the following day’s performance is a 2 p.m. matinee. This version of The Gift of...
Lindsborg Snowflake Parade: Fun for all
LINDSBORG - A number of people braved the chilly first Saturday of December to either participate in or watch the annual Snowflake Parade. The parade, which featured a variety of entries, made its way down Lindsborg's Main Street Saturday morning to the cheers and waves of the crowd lining the roadway.
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
“Shalimar Shepherds” to Again Spread Goodwill
One of the newest holiday traditions in Salina will continue this year. The “Shalimar Shepherds” will be out spreading Christmas cheer again. The group of neighbors on Shalimar Drive in South Salina known as the “Shalimar Shepherds” will be spreading Christmas cheer Decmebr 16th through 18th, Friday through Sunday, 6:30pm-9:00pm each night in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar.
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
Nights Before Christmas throughout December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
K-State commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday
MANHATTAN — More than 1,100 students are candidates for graduation from Kansas State University this fall, with commencement ceremonies set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina and Saturday in Manhattan. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be...
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Remember Me Tree at Home Health and Hospice in Herington
HERINGTON - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. The tree will be on display through the end of December and can be found in the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, in Herington.
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Hunting Trophies, Tools Stolen
Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit. According to Captain Paul Forrester, the site manager at the storage company located in the 3000 block of S. 9th told the renter there was no lock on the door of his shed. The owner came over to check his property.
UPDATE: Power restored to Salina area; SES basketball moved to KWU
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: As of early Saturday morning, no outages were shown in our area, either on the Evergy map or the DS&O map. UPDATE 8:30 p.m. Friday: The Evergy outage map is no longer showing outages within the Salina city limits. . . . By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY. Salina Post.
MHS Jeans Day raises funds for St. Andrew's Elementary School
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of November. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $805 was presented to...
Kansas singer still on ‘The Voice’ needs votes
On Monday night, a Kansas man will be singing for his chance to make it to the finale of "The Voice."
