Salina, KS

Salina Post

Lindsborg Snowflake Parade: Fun for all

LINDSBORG - A number of people braved the chilly first Saturday of December to either participate in or watch the annual Snowflake Parade. The parade, which featured a variety of entries, made its way down Lindsborg's Main Street Saturday morning to the cheers and waves of the crowd lining the roadway.
LINDSBORG, KS
ksal.com

“Shalimar Shepherds” to Again Spread Goodwill

One of the newest holiday traditions in Salina will continue this year. The “Shalimar Shepherds” will be out spreading Christmas cheer again. The group of neighbors on Shalimar Drive in South Salina known as the “Shalimar Shepherds” will be spreading Christmas cheer Decmebr 16th through 18th, Friday through Sunday, 6:30pm-9:00pm each night in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Nights Before Christmas throughout December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting today, Dec. 2, join the Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo for the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December for the seventh annual Nights Before Christmas light show. “Nights Before Christmas is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo, it's one of our largest...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

K-State commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday

MANHATTAN — More than 1,100 students are candidates for graduation from Kansas State University this fall, with commencement ceremonies set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina and Saturday in Manhattan. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night

Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
ksal.com

Hunting Trophies, Tools Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit. According to Captain Paul Forrester, the site manager at the storage company located in the 3000 block of S. 9th told the renter there was no lock on the door of his shed. The owner came over to check his property.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

