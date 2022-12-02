ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Alleged murder-suicide at Texas Children's Hospital, police say

HOUSTON - Police are on their way to an apparent murder-suicide at Texas Children's. Houston police tweeted they were on their way to a murder-suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway, which is the address for a Texas Children's Hospital. No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s at-large City Council districts deprive Latinos of fair representation, lawsuit alleges

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Citing the underrepresentation of Latinos on Houston’s City Council, one of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organizations is suing in hopes of undoing the system the nation’s fourth-largest city uses to elect its governing body.
HOUSTON, TX

