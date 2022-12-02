Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Chace Perez? 16-year-old with autism reported missing in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 16-year-old with autism who was last seen in northeast Houston on Saturday. Officers said Chace Conner Perez was last seen in the 4000 block of Kelley Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care
Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
fox26houston.com
Alleged murder-suicide at Texas Children's Hospital, police say
HOUSTON - Police are on their way to an apparent murder-suicide at Texas Children's. Houston police tweeted they were on their way to a murder-suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway, which is the address for a Texas Children's Hospital. No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue...
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
Click2Houston.com
$5K reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man wanted in robbery of north Houston cellphone store: FBI
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominic McCullough, who is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store last year. According to authorities, on July 15, 2021, McCullough allegedly walked into the Metro...
Click2Houston.com
Shriner’s Children’s expands, merges all services to Galveston hospital
GALVESTON – Shriners Children’s Hospital has merged all services to Galveston. The Galveston hospital is now home to burn care, orthopedic, cleft palate, research, and many more services. Plus, they have plans to open a new facility in the next couple of years. Shriners and hospital officials broke...
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
A 48-year-old man who spent several days in the Harris County Jail is clinging to life, and his family is not buying what deputies told them what happened.
texasbreaking.com
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around...
cw39.com
Deputies looking for suspect in deadly shooting at northwest Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A gunman is on the run after killing a man at a northwest Houston motel on Sunday. Harris County deputies were called to a motel on 13290 FM 1960 around 11:15 a.m. Deputies said that the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
Couple dead in suspected murder-suicide in N. Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A married couple was found dead in a possible murder-suicide in north Harris County late Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Precinct 4 said deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to a 911 call from family members who said they were worried after not hearing from a sister or her husband for several hours.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s at-large City Council districts deprive Latinos of fair representation, lawsuit alleges
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Citing the underrepresentation of Latinos on Houston’s City Council, one of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organizations is suing in hopes of undoing the system the nation’s fourth-largest city uses to elect its governing body.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man claims he was held hostage at gunpoint, assaulted at apartment complex in Spring
SPRING, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged after deputies say a man claimed he was held hostage in Spring. On Sunday, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road. When deputies arrived, the victim...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
