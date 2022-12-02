What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Simmons Bank Arena kicks off the weekend in style with country music star Cody Johnson alongside Randy Houser and Ashland Craft. The show starts at 7:30 and tickets start at $49.

Also on Friday, dog owners are invited to join Bark Bar in their 2022 Howliday Barket. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. and there will be a holiday photo booth with Santa from 6 until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, budding country music star and Cabot-native Tyler Kinch will be performing at The Hall. Also appearing are Hayefield and Huckleberry Jam, doors open at 7 p.m.

All weekend long in Hot Springs, they will be hosting the Piccolo Zoppe Winter Circus. The magical European circus will be happening at Memorial Field Airport and the event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Also happening all weekend long is the Arkansas Craft Guild’s 44th annual Christmas Showcase at the State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry. Shop fine arts and crafts handmade by members of the AR Craft Guild and juried guests. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

To stay on top of everything happening in central Arkansas, check out our Local Events calendar .

