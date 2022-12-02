ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kblV4_0jV3qJfq00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Simmons Bank Arena kicks off the weekend in style with country music star Cody Johnson alongside Randy Houser and Ashland Craft. The show starts at 7:30 and tickets start at $49.

Cody Johnson adds December Simmons Bank Arena stop to 2022 tour

Also on Friday, dog owners are invited to join Bark Bar in their 2022 Howliday Barket. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. and there will be a holiday photo booth with Santa from 6 until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, budding country music star and Cabot-native Tyler Kinch will be performing at The Hall. Also appearing are Hayefield and Huckleberry Jam, doors open at 7 p.m.

All weekend long in Hot Springs, they will be hosting the Piccolo Zoppe Winter Circus. The magical European circus will be happening at Memorial Field Airport and the event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Arkansas holiday light displays joyfully brighten up winter evenings

Also happening all weekend long is the Arkansas Craft Guild’s 44th annual Christmas Showcase at the State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry. Shop fine arts and crafts handmade by members of the AR Craft Guild and juried guests. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

To stay on top of everything happening in central Arkansas, check out our Local Events calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy