Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
State GOP chair calls on Democrats to return FTX donation
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party has called on the state’s Democratic Party to reject a donation from disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried contributed $9,756.20 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission. Attempts were not successful to obtain comment from the Delaware Democrats. The contribution does not appear ... Read More
White House responds to Trump demanding to terminate parts of the Constitution after ‘Twitter files’ release
President Biden's White House condemned former President Trump for calling for the termination of parts of the U.S. Constitution this week. Trump faced attacks from all sides.
US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law
A federal judge in Portland has delivered an initial victory to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters
Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders during medal ceremony
The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after sparring with a mob that broke into the Capitol on 6 January, 2021. A medical examiner determined that he died of natural causes.His family members were among several recipients of the honour, which broadly recognised law enforcement officers who protected the...
Does disunity in America matter? Fewer people say bridging political divides is vital
A new survey found that people who are religious and spiritual are more willing to build bridges with those who have differing political beliefs
NotedDC — Georgia heads to finish line in last 2022 race
Georgia’s Senate race is finally coming to a close. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who have been duking it out in the last battle of the midterms, will get a final verdict from voters on Tuesday night. Warnock has already shown his ability to win in this situation several times over the past two…
Comments / 0