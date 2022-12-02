ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
State GOP chair calls on Democrats to return FTX donation

The chair of the Delaware Republican Party has called on the state’s Democratic Party to reject a donation from disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried contributed $9,756.20 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission. Attempts were not successful to obtain comment from the Delaware Democrats. The contribution does not appear ... Read More
Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders during medal ceremony

The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after sparring with a mob that broke into the Capitol on 6 January, 2021. A medical examiner determined that he died of natural causes.His family members were among several recipients of the honour, which broadly recognised law enforcement officers who protected the...
NotedDC — Georgia heads to finish line in last 2022 race

Georgia’s Senate race is finally coming to a close. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who have been duking it out in the last battle of the midterms, will get a final verdict from voters on Tuesday night. Warnock has already shown his ability to win in this situation several times over the past two…
