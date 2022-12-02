ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Delaware Christian dodges a bullet in win over Temple Christian

Delaware Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Temple Christian 32-30 at Delaware Christian High on December 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Delaware Christian and Temple Christian faced off on February 12, 2022 at Temple Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DELAWARE, OH
richlandsource.com

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley claims gritty victory against Kenton

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley nipped Kenton 55-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Kenton squared off with December 19, 2020 at Kenton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Marietta clips Dresden Tri-Valley in tight tilt

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Marietta chalked up in tripping Dresden Tri-Valley 43-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 5. Marietta moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-11 to begin the second quarter.
MARIETTA, OH
richlandsource.com

Wygant honored with ‘Freedom From Selfishness’ philanthropy award

ASHLAND – The Women’s Fund Steering Committee of Ashland County Community Foundation has named Norma Wygant the 2022 recipient of the “Dr. Lucille G. Ford ‘Freedom from Selfishness’ Award.”. Named for Ashland County Community Foundation’s founding president, Dr. Lucille Ford, this annual award recognizes women...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richard “Rick” Allen Loch

Richard “Rick” Allen Loch, 63, passed away at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Rick was born May 16, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Raymond “Ray” and Janet (McCready) Loch. Rick worked as a sales associate at Carter Lumber, manager at CVS and gas station manager at Thorton’s. Rick loved to make people laugh as he found laughter to be an important part of life. A longtime member of Mansfield Moose Lodge #341. Rick was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed bowling in his spare time.
MANSFIELD, OH
wksu.org

Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year

Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Coffman takes victory lap past Columbus Northland

Dublin Coffman played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Columbus Northland during a 68-47 beating in Ohio boys basketball on December 3. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Columbus Northland faced off on December 21, 2021 at Columbus Northland High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Frank Goschinski

Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.
ASHLAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH

