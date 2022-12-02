Read full article on original website
New football-themed waterpark coming to Canton: First look at new image renderings amid groundbreaking ceremony at Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio — Who's ready for a swim?. Construction has officially begun on a new football-themed waterpark that's coming to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning on the project, which officials estimate will take two years to build. So what can...
OHSAA state championship Game Balls: High school football top performers
CANTON, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 16 performances during the OHSAA football state championships from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
richlandsource.com
No place like a new home: Lexington christens new gym with rout of Clyde
LEXINGTON -- Brayden Fogle christened the new Lexington High School gymnasium with a resounding dunk just three seconds into the game. You could say it was a tone setter Saturday night.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington christens new gym with 80-40 win over Clyde
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
richlandsource.com
Delaware Christian dodges a bullet in win over Temple Christian
Delaware Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Temple Christian 32-30 at Delaware Christian High on December 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Delaware Christian and Temple Christian faced off on February 12, 2022 at Temple Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Bremen High School wins 2nd high school football title in 3 years
CANTON — New Bremen High School won the Division VII state high school football championship for the second time in three years Saturday afternoon beating John F. Kennedy High School, 38-6, at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton. >>Marion Local wins 13th state football championship in school history. The Cardinals...
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Dresden Tri-Valley delivers statement win over Duncan Falls Philo
Dresden Tri-Valley rolled past Duncan Falls Philo for a comfortable 60-32 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 3. The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo played in a 54-23 game on February 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley claims gritty victory against Kenton
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley nipped Kenton 55-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Kenton squared off with December 19, 2020 at Kenton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green collects skin-tight win against Massillon Jackson
Uniontown Green finally found a way to top Massillon Jackson 41-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Green played in a 49-41 game on March 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marietta clips Dresden Tri-Valley in tight tilt
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Marietta chalked up in tripping Dresden Tri-Valley 43-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 5. Marietta moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-11 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Magnolia Sandy Valley topples Sugarcreek Garaway
Magnolia Sandy Valley knocked off Sugarcreek Garaway 61-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 3. The last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway played in a 46-24 game on December 8, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wygant honored with ‘Freedom From Selfishness’ philanthropy award
ASHLAND – The Women’s Fund Steering Committee of Ashland County Community Foundation has named Norma Wygant the 2022 recipient of the “Dr. Lucille G. Ford ‘Freedom from Selfishness’ Award.”. Named for Ashland County Community Foundation’s founding president, Dr. Lucille Ford, this annual award recognizes women...
richlandsource.com
Richard “Rick” Allen Loch
Richard “Rick” Allen Loch, 63, passed away at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Rick was born May 16, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Raymond “Ray” and Janet (McCready) Loch. Rick worked as a sales associate at Carter Lumber, manager at CVS and gas station manager at Thorton’s. Rick loved to make people laugh as he found laughter to be an important part of life. A longtime member of Mansfield Moose Lodge #341. Rick was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed bowling in his spare time.
richlandsource.com
Community health clinic to host free holiday event celebrating sobriety on Dec. 8
MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield. This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.
wksu.org
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman takes victory lap past Columbus Northland
Dublin Coffman played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Columbus Northland during a 68-47 beating in Ohio boys basketball on December 3. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Columbus Northland faced off on December 21, 2021 at Columbus Northland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
richlandsource.com
Counting history: 2023 Mansfield Memorial Museum/Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum calendars on sale
MANSFIELD -- Scott Schaut could consider more than 20,000 historical images when planning the 2023 calendar for the Mansfield Memorial Museum and Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum. It's a labor of love the local historian has now worked on each year for nearly a decade.
richlandsource.com
Frank Goschinski
Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
