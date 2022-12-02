ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: The Fragrance Queen

HOUSTON – When the temperature drops and the days grow shorter, it is time to think about the inviting scents of the holidays – and the cozy days and evenings ahead. This season, we can all be home for the holidays, thanks to the transformative power of fragrance. Fragrance can transport us to our favorite memories and moments. Evoke the spirit of the season with timely, fun, and festive ideas from Linda G. Levy, “Fragrance Queen”.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Specialty french fry restaurant opening in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A restaurant that specializes in French Fries opens Tuesday, December 6, in Katy at the corner of North Fry and Franz roads, according to owner Lennar Cage. "Not Your Average Fry is a fun, whacky place to enjoy everyone's guilty pleasure," Cage said. You...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Coco, a pup with lots of Christmas cheer

2-year-old Coco is as sweet as a cup of hot cocoa on Christmas Eve!. The pup, who is a Catahoula Leopard-Pitbull mix, is full of holiday joy and cheer!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say she loves running after a ball, eating delicious treats, and most of all, she loves to cuddle! She will do very well with a family with an active lifestyle.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Awesome Bad Bunny Holiday Light Show

Every year I love seeing the creativity and complexity of the houses that have their holiday light displays, synched to music. A TikTok'er by the name of H Town Frankie in Houston has his home programmed with SEVERAL artists including Bad Bunny!. Check out Frankie's Bad Bunny display!. And this...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
PEARLAND, TX
mocomotive.com

TMR Rescue, Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is on a mission to give donkeys and mules their rightful place in the history books

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is home to over 400 rescued donkeys, mules, and horses, both wild and domestic. Their Texas Miracle Ranch began when owner, Johnny, was accidentally knocked unconscious by his spooked horse. When he came to, Gary, a donkey from his ranch, was curled up next to him in a protective nature.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Register to win tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's Kooza

HOUSTON — Kooza from Cirque du Soleil is coming to town and we have your VIP tickets to the show! How do you win them? Simply register below!. A grand prize winner will receive a VIP prize package that includes four VIP tickets with a backstage tour for the Feb. 4 show at 7 p.m. The winner will be selected on or about December 18, 2022. Good luck! (Official rules)
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Must watch’ contestant on The Voice is from Houston area!

Our local girl and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ contestant Kim Cruse is BACK on Houston Life! She chatted with Derrick Shore about her run to the Top 8 on NBC’s hit show. The Woodville native was instantly saved by fans last week and is getting ready to take the stage as one of 8 semifinalists TONIGHT!
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Magical Winter Lights 2022 Houston – Guide to Baytown Christmas Lights Festival

Christmas is looking breathtakingly delightful this holiday season over at Baytown with the Magical Winter Lights Houston 2022. With over 20 acres filled with larger-than-life lanterns reaching as high as 60 feet up in the air and dazzling light displays of all kinds and shapes, the festival makes for one of a kind holiday experience. Expect plenty of fun, cheer, and new memories to cherish with your loved ones.
HOUSTON, TX
Mae A.

Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in Houston

Graffiti artist Clear in front of a mural of hers in Mexico. Clear is the visual arts director of Bgirl City, the largest US B-girl group.Photo byClear, graffiti artist. Houston's all-woman-led Bgirl City, which is the largest US organization for she-breakers and graffiti/street artists, will hold its annual jam at a downtown Houston brewery Dec. 2-4 to celebrate and support women in the hip-hop culture.
HOUSTON, TX

