Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: The Fragrance Queen
HOUSTON – When the temperature drops and the days grow shorter, it is time to think about the inviting scents of the holidays – and the cozy days and evenings ahead. This season, we can all be home for the holidays, thanks to the transformative power of fragrance. Fragrance can transport us to our favorite memories and moments. Evoke the spirit of the season with timely, fun, and festive ideas from Linda G. Levy, “Fragrance Queen”.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
coveringkaty.com
Specialty french fry restaurant opening in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A restaurant that specializes in French Fries opens Tuesday, December 6, in Katy at the corner of North Fry and Franz roads, according to owner Lennar Cage. "Not Your Average Fry is a fun, whacky place to enjoy everyone's guilty pleasure," Cage said. You...
Click2Houston.com
Bluey’s Big Play is coming to Houston: What you need to know about the hit kids show coming to our area
HOUSTON – Bluey’s Big Play is coming to Houston 2023. Four shows will be performed next July at Brown Theater at the Wortham Center. Tickets start at $35. The four shows will be Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Coco, a pup with lots of Christmas cheer
2-year-old Coco is as sweet as a cup of hot cocoa on Christmas Eve!. The pup, who is a Catahoula Leopard-Pitbull mix, is full of holiday joy and cheer!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say she loves running after a ball, eating delicious treats, and most of all, she loves to cuddle! She will do very well with a family with an active lifestyle.
iheart.com
Awesome Bad Bunny Holiday Light Show
Every year I love seeing the creativity and complexity of the houses that have their holiday light displays, synched to music. A TikTok'er by the name of H Town Frankie in Houston has his home programmed with SEVERAL artists including Bad Bunny!. Check out Frankie's Bad Bunny display!. And this...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care
Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
mocomotive.com
TMR Rescue, Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is on a mission to give donkeys and mules their rightful place in the history books
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is home to over 400 rescued donkeys, mules, and horses, both wild and domestic. Their Texas Miracle Ranch began when owner, Johnny, was accidentally knocked unconscious by his spooked horse. When he came to, Gary, a donkey from his ranch, was curled up next to him in a protective nature.
Just Love Coffee Planned for Pasadena
This cafe is tentatively set to open by the end of first quarter 2023.
Register to win tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's Kooza
HOUSTON — Kooza from Cirque du Soleil is coming to town and we have your VIP tickets to the show! How do you win them? Simply register below!. A grand prize winner will receive a VIP prize package that includes four VIP tickets with a backstage tour for the Feb. 4 show at 7 p.m. The winner will be selected on or about December 18, 2022. Good luck! (Official rules)
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
Click2Houston.com
‘Must watch’ contestant on The Voice is from Houston area!
Our local girl and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ contestant Kim Cruse is BACK on Houston Life! She chatted with Derrick Shore about her run to the Top 8 on NBC’s hit show. The Woodville native was instantly saved by fans last week and is getting ready to take the stage as one of 8 semifinalists TONIGHT!
houstononthecheap.com
Magical Winter Lights 2022 Houston – Guide to Baytown Christmas Lights Festival
Christmas is looking breathtakingly delightful this holiday season over at Baytown with the Magical Winter Lights Houston 2022. With over 20 acres filled with larger-than-life lanterns reaching as high as 60 feet up in the air and dazzling light displays of all kinds and shapes, the festival makes for one of a kind holiday experience. Expect plenty of fun, cheer, and new memories to cherish with your loved ones.
Click2Houston.com
Local Katy teacher and former NBC’s The Voice Contestant performs new single
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Constance Howard, a former Voice contestant performs her holiday single, ‘Winter Dreaming’. Howard teaches at Franz Elementary school. You can watch Howard perform, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Watch in the player below:
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in Houston
Graffiti artist Clear in front of a mural of hers in Mexico. Clear is the visual arts director of Bgirl City, the largest US B-girl group.Photo byClear, graffiti artist. Houston's all-woman-led Bgirl City, which is the largest US organization for she-breakers and graffiti/street artists, will hold its annual jam at a downtown Houston brewery Dec. 2-4 to celebrate and support women in the hip-hop culture.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
