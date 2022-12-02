Read full article on original website
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
WGAL
Crash shuts down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster, Berks counties
DENVER, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County this morning. There was an accident in the westbound lanes of the turnpike between Morgantown and Reading. All westbound lanes are closed. The crash happened just east of Denver, Lancaster County. Detour...
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital
Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue. The pitbull mix no longer is in the...
WGAL
Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a serious crash in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 5 a.m. at Frankford Avenue and Unruh Street. Authorities say one person was thrown from a vehicle and did not survive.The Philadelphia Fire Department rescued another person who was trapped in a vehicle.Car parts were scattered at nearly every part of the intersection as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police say a speeding driver ran through a red light and later died. Paramedics took the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is expected to be OK. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver of the 2004 Acura traveling south when he struck a Nissan headed in the same direction. The intersection reopened after being closed for hours due to the deadly crash.
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WGAL
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the...
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
WINNER: Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia
A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said. It's the single largest prize ever awarded for …
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Kutztown student housing
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November at a student apartment in Kutztown, Berks County. Video above: Previous report on fatal shooting at Kutztown. State police said Xzavier Wayman, 22, from Philadelphia, was taken into custody...
2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.There are no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
