Delaware County, PA

abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a serious crash in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 5 a.m. at Frankford Avenue and Unruh Street. Authorities say one person was thrown from a vehicle and did not survive.The Philadelphia Fire Department rescued another person who was trapped in a vehicle.Car parts were scattered at nearly every part of the intersection as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police say a speeding driver ran through a red light and later died. Paramedics took the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is expected to be OK. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver of the 2004 Acura traveling south when he struck a Nissan headed in the same direction. The intersection reopened after being closed for hours due to the deadly crash. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30  p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.There are no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

