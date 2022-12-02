Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
Encouraging development will strengthen Syracuse for future generations (Your Letters)
There has been a lot of upset about zoning and development in the city lately, with the Westcott Remix taking center stage. These zoning changes and new development arrive at a time when Syracuse, for the first time since our grandparents were children, is experiencing growth in a way that will change the city for our grandchildren. How exactly it changes our city depends on how we as residents adapt and change. To see what the future holds, let’s compare two working-class neighborhoods in a rebounding city. Let’s call them Neighborhood A in City A and Neighborhood B in City B.
Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
Retiring NY Thruway Authority boss Matt Driscoll defends toll increase
Former Syracuse mayor Matt Driscoll is defending a proposed system-wide toll increase along the New York State Thruway, saying the 5% hike for E-Z Pass customers is long overdue. The Thruway Authority board vote today to move the proposed toll hike forward, setting in motion a series of public hearings.
8 milestone moments in Onondaga Lake cleanup
The spoiling of Onondaga Lake by toxic chemicals and sewage took over a century, and the cleanup has been decades in the making. The twin prongs of the cleanup – industrial pollution by Honeywell and sewage by Onondaga County – were spurred by legal action in the late 1980s.
14850.com
Ithaca Police Chief search being reopened, Joly nomination withdrawn, Mayor Lewis says
The search for a new Chief of Police for the Ithaca Police Department will be reopened, and the appointment of Acting Chief John Joly as Chief of Police is being removed from the agenda of the December 7th Common Council meeting, according to a statement issued by Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis on Monday evening.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County highway director is cautious of consolidation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Tompkins County highways says operations would benefit from more money. Highway Director Jeff Smith is cautious of consolidation. For example, he says it would be hard to have fewer plow trucks. Smith adds funding for bridges has been more limited lately. In...
Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)
I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
Michael Birnkrant on leadership: Never duck a challenge no matter how daunting
Michael Birnkrant coordinates the global development of indoor air quality products from Carrier’s campus in DeWitt. Two historic forces make his work crucial. One is the SARS-CoV-2 virus – Covid-19. That airborne disease has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide and still kills more than 300 Americans per day. The other is climate change. When he spoke in October at a healthy buildings forum at Syracuse’s Center of Excellence, Birnkrant described how those forces are driving a global health and wellness market projected to reach $7.6 trillion by 2029.
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2