North Syracuse, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Encouraging development will strengthen Syracuse for future generations (Your Letters)

There has been a lot of upset about zoning and development in the city lately, with the Westcott Remix taking center stage. These zoning changes and new development arrive at a time when Syracuse, for the first time since our grandparents were children, is experiencing growth in a way that will change the city for our grandchildren. How exactly it changes our city depends on how we as residents adapt and change. To see what the future holds, let’s compare two working-class neighborhoods in a rebounding city. Let’s call them Neighborhood A in City A and Neighborhood B in City B.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

8 milestone moments in Onondaga Lake cleanup

The spoiling of Onondaga Lake by toxic chemicals and sewage took over a century, and the cleanup has been decades in the making. The twin prongs of the cleanup – industrial pollution by Honeywell and sewage by Onondaga County – were spurred by legal action in the late 1980s.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County highway director is cautious of consolidation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Tompkins County highways says operations would benefit from more money. Highway Director Jeff Smith is cautious of consolidation. For example, he says it would be hard to have fewer plow trucks. Smith adds funding for bridges has been more limited lately. In...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)

I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Michael Birnkrant on leadership: Never duck a challenge no matter how daunting

Michael Birnkrant coordinates the global development of indoor air quality products from Carrier’s campus in DeWitt. Two historic forces make his work crucial. One is the SARS-CoV-2 virus – Covid-19. That airborne disease has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide and still kills more than 300 Americans per day. The other is climate change. When he spoke in October at a healthy buildings forum at Syracuse’s Center of Excellence, Birnkrant described how those forces are driving a global health and wellness market projected to reach $7.6 trillion by 2029.
DEWITT, NY
WIBX 950

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
