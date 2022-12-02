ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Deion Sanders Becomes Colorado's New Football Coach

Deion Sanders becomes Colorado’s new football coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Primetime is heading to Boulder. Deion Sanders has been named the new head coach at the University of Colorado. The announcement came shortly after Sanders' current team Jackson State defeated Southern in the SWAC title game on Saturday.
BOULDER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson Two Days After Eagles' A.J. Brown Cooked Them

Did A.J. Brown's huge game just lead to wild Titans firing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Tennessee Titans are 7-5, still sit in first place in the AFC South, and because of their abysmal division are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs this year. It would mark the Titans' fourth straight postseason appearance and fifth in six years.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Philadelphia

Report: Patriots' Bill Belichick Is Highest-Paid Coach in American Sports

Belichick's reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has plenty of things to worry about as head coach of the New England Patriots. Financial security isn't one of them. Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen shared a list of the highest-paid coaches in North...
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 13 Action

NFL Power Rankings: Where Eagles stand after crushing Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over the...
NBC Philadelphia

Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Ankle Injury in 49ers-Dolphins, Carted to Locker Room

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
NBC Philadelphia

Deshaun Watson Receives Boos and Cheers in Houston During Browns Debut

Deshaun Watson receives boos and cheers in Houston during Browns debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson returned to a familiar NFL field on Sunday for his first regular season game in 700 days. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made his team debut on the road against his former...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Activate Jordan Davis, Place Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Injured Reserve

Davis activated, Gardner-Johnson placed on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles formally activated defensive tackle Jordan Davis off Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon, paving the way for their rookie 1st-round pick to return to action Sunday against the Titans. That’s the good news. The...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

49ers' Brock Purdy First Mr. Irrelevant to Throw TD Pass in NFL History

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

‘He's Elite': DeVonta Smith Proving He's the Eagles' Other No. 1 Receiver

Already the other No. 1, DeVonta Smith continues to grow originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni was effusive in his praise for the “beautiful” corner route Devonta Smith ran on 3rd-and-8 on the Eagles’ opening drive to keep the Eagles on the field and help them punch in the game’s first touchdown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles (11-1) Not Getting Respect From ESPN. Instead It's Going to Cowboys

Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy