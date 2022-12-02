Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports historyJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Deion Sanders Becomes Colorado's New Football Coach
Deion Sanders becomes Colorado’s new football coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Primetime is heading to Boulder. Deion Sanders has been named the new head coach at the University of Colorado. The announcement came shortly after Sanders' current team Jackson State defeated Southern in the SWAC title game on Saturday.
NBC Philadelphia
Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson Two Days After Eagles' A.J. Brown Cooked Them
Did A.J. Brown's huge game just lead to wild Titans firing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Tennessee Titans are 7-5, still sit in first place in the AFC South, and because of their abysmal division are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs this year. It would mark the Titans' fourth straight postseason appearance and fifth in six years.
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Patriots' Bill Belichick Is Highest-Paid Coach in American Sports
Belichick's reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has plenty of things to worry about as head coach of the New England Patriots. Financial security isn't one of them. Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen shared a list of the highest-paid coaches in North...
NBC Philadelphia
Odell Beckham Jr. Attends Mavs-Suns With Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs After Cowboys Visit
OBJ attends Mavs game with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs after Cowboys visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with the Dallas Cowboys included taking in an NBA game. The free agent wide receiver showed up to Monday night's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with...
Doc Rivers reveals Shake Milton will be in permanent rotation for Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with a slew of injuries recently as their top stars such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time due to injuries. That has forced others to step up and produce when the time calls for it. The player who...
NBC Philadelphia
Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James' Concerns of Media Not Asking Him About 1957 Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has responded to LeBron James' questioning toward the media failing to ask him his feelings on the resurfaced photo from 1957 of Jones at a desegregation protest at North Little Rock High School. James wondered why the press hadn't asked him questions about the photo,...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 13 Action
NFL Power Rankings: Where Eagles stand after crushing Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over the...
NBC Philadelphia
Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Ankle Injury in 49ers-Dolphins, Carted to Locker Room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
NBC Philadelphia
Deshaun Watson Receives Boos and Cheers in Houston During Browns Debut
Deshaun Watson receives boos and cheers in Houston during Browns debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson returned to a familiar NFL field on Sunday for his first regular season game in 700 days. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made his team debut on the road against his former...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Observations: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Lead Eagles to Emphatic Win Over Titans
Roob's Obs: More Hurts magic, Brown comes up huge, and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles improved to a league-best 11-1 with an absolute dismantling of the AFC South-leading Titans, and that’s three wins in a row since their only loss of the season. Jalen Hurts...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Activate Jordan Davis, Place Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Injured Reserve
Davis activated, Gardner-Johnson placed on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles formally activated defensive tackle Jordan Davis off Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon, paving the way for their rookie 1st-round pick to return to action Sunday against the Titans. That’s the good news. The...
NBC Philadelphia
49ers' Brock Purdy First Mr. Irrelevant to Throw TD Pass in NFL History
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact.
NBC Philadelphia
‘He's Elite': DeVonta Smith Proving He's the Eagles' Other No. 1 Receiver
Already the other No. 1, DeVonta Smith continues to grow originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni was effusive in his praise for the “beautiful” corner route Devonta Smith ran on 3rd-and-8 on the Eagles’ opening drive to keep the Eagles on the field and help them punch in the game’s first touchdown.
NBC Philadelphia
Grade A Effort: Week 13 Eagles Grades by Position After Statement Win Over Titans
Week 13 Eagles grades by position after statement win over Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles heard all week about how tough the Tennessee Titans were and then they demolished them anyway. With a dominant 35-10 performance against the Titans, the Eagles improved to 11-1 on the...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles (11-1) Not Getting Respect From ESPN. Instead It's Going to Cowboys
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again.
Comments / 0