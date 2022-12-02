Elon Musk calls shirtless Mykonos photos ‘helpful motivation to lose weight’

see also

Elon Musk found the “unflattering” photos of him vacationing in Greece with a group of friends to be a “helpful” tool to inspire him to lose weight.

The new Twitter owner shared his reaction to the viral photos Thursday while explaining that Kanye West was once again banned from his platform for attempting to incite violence after sharing a hateful symbol — and not because he re-shared the vacation pictures.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk, 51, tweeted.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari [Emanuel],” he continued.

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

While Musk took away something from those photos, it may not have been the right message, as the images went viral in July not because of his weight but because of his extremely pale skin tone while frolicking shirtless.

The Tesla CEO tweeted his reaction as part of an explanation about banning Kanye West from Twitter again. via REUTERS

The billionaire had been with an intimate group, which included Endeavor CEO Emanuel and his new wife, Sarah Staudinger, as they sailed the Aegean Sea on the “Zeus” — an almost $20,000-per-week motor yacht that can accommodate six guests in over three cabins and comes with a professional crew.

The Tesla CEO was seen diving into the ocean for a swim, but once he returned to the yacht, Emanuel — the inspiration for fictional Hollywood agent Ari Gold in “Entourage” — hosed him down.

The vacation came during Twitter’s massive lawsuit against Musk , which ultimately didn’t pan out, as he went through with his purchase of the platform.