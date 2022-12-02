Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...

