Mac Jones addresses the video that caught him yelling on the sideline

"I'm passionate about this game."

Mac Jones was caught on video ranting to his teammates. He was asked about what he said.

There’s a clip from Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, which later circulated on social media, of a frustrated Mac Jones yelling on the sideline.

The Patriots quarterback addressed the video after the game, saying that he was attempting to get the team fired up.

The video appears show Jones saying something along the lines of “throw the [expletive] ball, the quick game sucks.”

The video does not have audio, and Jones did not confirm exactly what he said. However, he did explain that he was talking about how he wanted to throw the ball deeper down the field.

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said. “But we were playing from behind and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I’ve got to execute that part better. It’s the short game we kept going to which was working, but I felt like we needed chunk plays and I shouted that out to get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.”

Jones said that he wasn’t talking to anyone in particular. He was expressing his emotions.

Outside of a 48-yard screen pass to speedster Marcus Jones, who snuck in for a few snaps at receiver, Jones didn’t complete any passes longer than 20 yards. He finished 22 of 36 with 195 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne agreed that the Patriots need to do a better job of producing more big gains.

“We’ve got to get the ball downfield,” Bourne said. “Mac needs more time. He’s obviously running around, so its hard to get the ball downfield when you can’t really have time to throw. No knock to the line, it’s just what we need to work on. Receivers can’t do nothing if the ball can’t get downfield and we can’t throw it past five yards. It’s going to be a long game.”

According to ESPN, the touchdown pass to Marcus Jones was the longest Patriots touchdown of the season and the Patriots’ third-longest offensive play of the year.

It was a spark that the Patriots hoped could ignite the offense and keep the game within reach.

But there wasn’t much else to build on, and that made the game frustrating for New England. The Bills built a 17-7 halftime advantage and never looked back.

“At that point in the game it was like ‘fine, we’re playing catch-up, let’s just go for it.’ Let’s take some shots,” Jones said. “Let’s go down fighting … at the end of the day we’ve got to execute the plays and do a better job. But sometimes you’re so competitive you want to go out there and get a 50-yard gain. Sometimes it doesn’t happen. Might as well go down trying to make it work.”