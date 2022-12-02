ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Mac Jones addresses the video that caught him yelling on the sideline

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"I'm passionate about this game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwwqQ_0jV3nwq000
Mac Jones was caught on video ranting to his teammates. He was asked about what he said.

There’s a clip from Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, which later circulated on social media, of a frustrated Mac Jones yelling on the sideline.

The Patriots quarterback addressed the video after the game, saying that he was attempting to get the team fired up.

The video appears show Jones saying something along the lines of “throw the [expletive] ball, the quick game sucks.”

The video does not have audio, and Jones did not confirm exactly what he said. However, he did explain that he was talking about how he wanted to throw the ball deeper down the field.

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said. “But we were playing from behind and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I’ve got to execute that part better. It’s the short game we kept going to which was working, but I felt like we needed chunk plays and I shouted that out to get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.”

Jones said that he wasn’t talking to anyone in particular. He was expressing his emotions.

Outside of a 48-yard screen pass to speedster Marcus Jones, who snuck in for a few snaps at receiver, Jones didn’t complete any passes longer than 20 yards. He finished 22 of 36 with 195 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne agreed that the Patriots need to do a better job of producing more big gains.

“We’ve got to get the ball downfield,” Bourne said. “Mac needs more time. He’s obviously running around, so its hard to get the ball downfield when you can’t really have time to throw. No knock to the line, it’s just what we need to work on. Receivers can’t do nothing if the ball can’t get downfield and we can’t throw it past five yards. It’s going to be a long game.”

According to ESPN, the touchdown pass to Marcus Jones was the longest Patriots touchdown of the season and the Patriots’ third-longest offensive play of the year.

It was a spark that the Patriots hoped could ignite the offense and keep the game within reach.

But there wasn’t much else to build on, and that made the game frustrating for New England. The Bills built a 17-7 halftime advantage and never looked back.

“At that point in the game it was like ‘fine, we’re playing catch-up, let’s just go for it.’ Let’s take some shots,” Jones said. “Let’s go down fighting … at the end of the day we’ve got to execute the plays and do a better job. But sometimes you’re so competitive you want to go out there and get a 50-yard gain. Sometimes it doesn’t happen. Might as well go down trying to make it work.”

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!

The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
The Tennessean

4 things to know about Tennessee Titans interim general manager Ryan Cowden

The Tennessee Titans promoted executive vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden to interim general manager after firing Jon Robinson. Robinson was fired Tuesday in the middle of his seventh season with the Titans. In that time the Titans have made four playoff appearances including a 2020 AFC Championship. The Titans (7-5) enter Sunday's game with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) with a three-game lead in the AFC South. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam

Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?. For some reason, Fox decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Philadelphia

Report: Patriots' Bill Belichick Is Highest-Paid Coach in American Sports

Belichick's reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has plenty of things to worry about as head coach of the New England Patriots. Financial security isn't one of them. Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen shared a list of the highest-paid coaches in North...
NBC Sports

Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights

The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

Ezekiel Elliott Says It’s Disrespectful to Say Running Backs Don’t Matter

When it comes to playing under the spotlight as a professional athlete, there might be few who understand what comes with it better than Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. After being selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott quickly became one of the NFL’s brightest stars, winning two rushing titles in his first three seasons while also being named a two-time All-Pro.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy