Tom Thibodeau made some changes to his rotation on Sunday with the hopes of sparking his slumping team. Regular reserves Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose didn’t play, although part of the reason for sitting Rose was because it was the back end of a back-to-back. He was available. Reddish, though, was strictly about performance. He had struggled since returning from a right groin injury and finding himself in a new role coming off the bench. He logged just seven minutes on Saturday against the Mavericks. Thibodeau only went nine deep in the Knicks’ 92-81 win over the Cavaliers, and used second-year guard...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO