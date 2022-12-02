ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zucker Gets Under Binnington’s Skin, Goalie Snaps

Every now and then, you see something you’ll remember for a while. St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington provided such a moment early in the second period of the St. Louis game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The Penguins’ second line with Evgeni Malkin,...
Dan’s Daily: Boeser Negotiating Trade, Penguins Infuriate Binnginton

It was a wild scene at PPG Paints Arena, as one goalie wanted to fight, one goalie face-planted, and the Pittsburgh Penguins shrugged en route to a 6-2 beatdown of the St. Louis Blues. Kasperi Kapanen had an “excuse me” hat trick, and Bryan Rust had four points. On the NHL trade scene, the Vancouver Canucks have given Brock Boeser permission to negotiate his own trade. The Edmonton Oilers are shopping for an angry forward. The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators might have something cooking, and is there trouble behind the scenes in Philly?
Sick Penguins Could be in Roster Trouble Tuesday

Three Pittsburgh Penguins were sick on Monday. One was injured. And just 10 forwards participated in line rushes and practice drills as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Casey DeSmith presumably had more than the sniffles. Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have enough for a fourth line on Monday, so Josh Archibald...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 5

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 5 as Ian Cameron and special guests Nick Miranda and Mikey preview and analyze the massive Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY,...
