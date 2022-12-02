It was a wild scene at PPG Paints Arena, as one goalie wanted to fight, one goalie face-planted, and the Pittsburgh Penguins shrugged en route to a 6-2 beatdown of the St. Louis Blues. Kasperi Kapanen had an “excuse me” hat trick, and Bryan Rust had four points. On the NHL trade scene, the Vancouver Canucks have given Brock Boeser permission to negotiate his own trade. The Edmonton Oilers are shopping for an angry forward. The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators might have something cooking, and is there trouble behind the scenes in Philly?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO