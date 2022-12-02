ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest woman making terroristic threats against Athens Democratic office

ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke police have arrested a woman for making terroristic threats against the Democratic Campaign office on Sunset Drive in Athens. A staff member reported 35-year-old Jessica Higginbotham of Elberton for sending a text message threatening to blow up the office. Investigators said Higginbotham was employed there...
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 15-year-old DeKalb County mom, 1-year-old daughter missing for days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who have been missing for multiple days. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her baby girl Amoni were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. It is not known where they were going.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit

Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash

UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA

