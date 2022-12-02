Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest woman making terroristic threats against Athens Democratic office
ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke police have arrested a woman for making terroristic threats against the Democratic Campaign office on Sunset Drive in Athens. A staff member reported 35-year-old Jessica Higginbotham of Elberton for sending a text message threatening to blow up the office. Investigators said Higginbotham was employed there...
WJCL
Georgia man arrested on warrants after commenting on sheriff's office Facebook post
A Georgia man's comments on a sheriff's department Facebook post helped to get him arrested this week. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office post of its 'Most Wanted' list caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding, who left a comment asking, "What about me?" The sheriff's office saw it, confirmed Spaulding had...
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three female victims
A Gainesville teen has been charged with breaking into a home on Thompson Bridge Road Friday and allegedly assaulting three female victims inside the home. Joseph Salazar, 17, illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. while the victims were sleeping according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Owner finds bullet holes in her car; kitchen fire; domestic disputes and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Residential Fire –...
Police swarm Perimeter Mall after reports of man with a gun at Macy’s store
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Holiday shoppers got a scare Saturday when a man was reported to have a gun at Perimeter Mall and the mall was swarmed by police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Dunwoody police said they responded to reports of an armed person...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 15-year-old DeKalb County mom, 1-year-old daughter missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who have been missing for multiple days. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her baby girl Amoni were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. It is not known where they were going.
WXIA 11 Alive
Teen missing after running from McDonald's drive-thru, Newton Sheriff says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is missing after she ran from a car on Friday, deputies in Newton County said. Alayah Hunt is 13 years old and was last seen running from a car...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
accesswdun.com
Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit
Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
Monroe Local News
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
