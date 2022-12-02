DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who have been missing for multiple days. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her baby girl Amoni were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. It is not known where they were going.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO