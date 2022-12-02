By the time the polls closed in Washington state on the evening of Nov. 8, the narrative was set. The “Red Wave” predicted by many pundits and politicians did not materialize. Bucking historical trends for midterm elections – and the electorate’s negative feelings toward the sitting president – Democrats were well-positioned to hold their Senate majority and to lose the House by only a very small margin. Three weeks later, those storylines have held as the conversation turns from pursuing power to wielding it.

