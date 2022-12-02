Read full article on original website
Tessa Cunningham
4d ago
people no matter what you are, voting for what is beat for the country and your area not party, that's why we are where we are.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Chronicle
Washington State Transportation Commission to Discuss Road Usage Charge, Other Issues
The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a meeting on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 during which it will discuss several topics, including traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program and approaches to addressing fuel funding shortfalls for Washington State Ferries. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. both...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Joe Kent petitions state for recount in Washington 3rd Congressional District race
The campaign for Joe Kent, the Republican runner-up in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, announced Friday its request for a recount from the Secretary of State. Kent’s campaign manager Ozzie Gonzalez released the following statement Friday:. “As allowed by state law, our campaign will request a...
Tri-Cities is the Top Spot for Washington’s Best Grilled Cheese
I love food like the next guy, but most food does not cause anything resembling an emotional response from me. Then my wife brought me home this grilled cheese sandwich for lunch and it literally stopped time around me, it is that good. Turns out that half of all this company's franchise locations in Washington State are here in Tri-Cities. Lucky me!
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
KXL
Republican Joe Kent Contests Results Of Washington State Race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. “Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this weather,”...
Washington Republican Joe Kent to request recount in race for seat flipped by Democrat
Washington state Republican Joe Kent will request a machine ballot recount after losing to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District House race.
Podcast | Central WA Latino voters shift rightward, data suggests
By the time the polls closed in Washington state on the evening of Nov. 8, the narrative was set. The “Red Wave” predicted by many pundits and politicians did not materialize. Bucking historical trends for midterm elections – and the electorate’s negative feelings toward the sitting president – Democrats were well-positioned to hold their Senate majority and to lose the House by only a very small margin. Three weeks later, those storylines have held as the conversation turns from pursuing power to wielding it.
Chronicle
Rules Set to Cut Carbon Emissions by 20% Over Next 12 Years in Washington State
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finished writing the rules for the Clean Fuel Standard, a program that requires a 20% reduction in 2017 transportation emissions over 12 years. The program focuses on decreasing transportation emissions by switching to cleaner fuels such as renewable diesel and electricity. The final...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Failure To Chain Up on Washington Passes Will Cost You WSP Says
How Much Is The Fine If You Don't Chain Up In Washington State?. Driving in winter can be dangerous enough without having to worry about road conditions. But what if you get caught in a snowstorm while driving through a mountain pass? Is it really necessary to put chains on your tires?
KUOW
Some freeways may be useable following 'the Big One' per new modeling by UW
New modeling by the University of Washington of the impacts of a major Cascadia earthquake offers a less dire picture of the aftermath of the so-called "Big One" — specifically when it comes to highway bridges. Previous earthquake preparedness exercises have assumed that Interstate 5 and the highways to...
nwpb.org
In their own words: Donella Miller
Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Donella Miller is a life-long resident of Toppenish, Washington, the headquarters of the Confederated Tribes and...
Crosscut
Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.http://crosscut.com/
Comments / 2