Insider

Queen Elizabeth's biographer Andrew Morton says the late monarch would have never let people kiss her like King Charles does

Royal biographer Andrew Morton says one key difference between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III was their interactions with the public. Morton's latest book, "The Queen: Her Life," was published by Grand Central Press on Tuesday. Morton is a well-known royal expert, having previously worked with Princess Diana on her biography, "Diana: Her True Story," which was published in 1992 and revised in 1997 after her death.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
People

Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know

She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
New York Post

Westminster Hall floors damaged by 250,000 mourners of Queen Elizabeth

The historic original floors in London’s Westminster Hall are showing signs of damage, just over two months after a quarter-million mourners filed in to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials said. “As a consequence of the high-level continuous footfall through Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state some delamination to the Yorkstone floor has occurred,” a House of Lords spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Telegraph, referring to the 250,000 members of the public who lined up to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state following her death on Sept. 8.  Delamination, or discoloring of stone, occurs when the outer surface is split...
ELLE DECOR

Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace

The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
The Atlantic

The People Cheering for Humanity’s End

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Mental_Floss

A Brief History of Creepy Victorian Christmas Cards

If you browse the holiday cards stuffing your mailbox today, you’ll likely find photos of smiling families, serene woodland scenes, or evergreen trees wrapped with twinkling lights. But if you received a Christmas card in the late 19th century, there’s a good chance you’d find yourself looking at an image of a dead bird.
tatler.com

St Edward’s Crown secretly removed from the Tower of London ahead of King Charles III’s coronation

It appears in the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, the Royal Mail logo and in the badges of the armed forces. With its velvet cap, ermine band and solid gold frame, St Edward’s Crown has served as the best and most opulent metonym for the British Royal Family over countless centuries. Now, the historic centrepiece has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for King Charles III ahead of the coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023. The movement of the priceless crown was kept secret until it had been safely delivered.
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

