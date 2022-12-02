The historic original floors in London’s Westminster Hall are showing signs of damage, just over two months after a quarter-million mourners filed in to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials said. “As a consequence of the high-level continuous footfall through Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state some delamination to the Yorkstone floor has occurred,” a House of Lords spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Telegraph, referring to the 250,000 members of the public who lined up to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state following her death on Sept. 8. Delamination, or discoloring of stone, occurs when the outer surface is split...

