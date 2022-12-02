Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's biographer Andrew Morton says the late monarch would have never let people kiss her like King Charles does
Royal biographer Andrew Morton says one key difference between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III was their interactions with the public. Morton's latest book, "The Queen: Her Life," was published by Grand Central Press on Tuesday. Morton is a well-known royal expert, having previously worked with Princess Diana on her biography, "Diana: Her True Story," which was published in 1992 and revised in 1997 after her death.
Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace
Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Queen Elizabeth II's Pregnancy Photos Resurface in Viral Video: 'It's Mad'
"It's mad I actually have never seen her pregnant all this time," wrote one TikTok user on a viral video viewed over half a million times.
Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Channels Queen Elizabeth in First Tiara Moment Under King Charles’ Reign
Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Tuesday. She picked a stunning headpiece previously owned by the late monarch for King Charles' first state banquet. Queen Consort Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara. The royals reunited Tuesday evening for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honor of South...
JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales
John F. Kennedy ’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, not only spent time with Prince William last Friday, but also with the Princess of Wales . The 29 year old took to his personal Instagram Story to share photos of himself with the Princess at the Earthshot Prize Awards in...
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Britain's King Charles III is a direct descendant of Mary Boleyn, a mistress of Henry VIII and sister to Anne Boleyn
Mary Boleyn (painting)Credit Unknown; Public Domain Image. Mary Boleyn (1499 - 1543) is most famous for being Anne Boleyn's sister. Her sister, Anne, was married to England's King Henry VIII and reigned as Queen consort from 1533 to 1536.
Westminster Hall floors damaged by 250,000 mourners of Queen Elizabeth
The historic original floors in London’s Westminster Hall are showing signs of damage, just over two months after a quarter-million mourners filed in to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials said. “As a consequence of the high-level continuous footfall through Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state some delamination to the Yorkstone floor has occurred,” a House of Lords spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Telegraph, referring to the 250,000 members of the public who lined up to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state following her death on Sept. 8. Delamination, or discoloring of stone, occurs when the outer surface is split...
Queen Elizabeth's close friend, Lady Glenconner, says 'The Crown' makes her 'so angry' and that it's unfair to the royal family
Lady Glenconner was a bridesmaid to Queen Elizabeth and a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. She said aspects of "The Crown" are untrue.
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
ELLE DECOR
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
A Brief History of Creepy Victorian Christmas Cards
If you browse the holiday cards stuffing your mailbox today, you’ll likely find photos of smiling families, serene woodland scenes, or evergreen trees wrapped with twinkling lights. But if you received a Christmas card in the late 19th century, there’s a good chance you’d find yourself looking at an image of a dead bird.
tatler.com
St Edward’s Crown secretly removed from the Tower of London ahead of King Charles III’s coronation
It appears in the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, the Royal Mail logo and in the badges of the armed forces. With its velvet cap, ermine band and solid gold frame, St Edward’s Crown has served as the best and most opulent metonym for the British Royal Family over countless centuries. Now, the historic centrepiece has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for King Charles III ahead of the coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023. The movement of the priceless crown was kept secret until it had been safely delivered.
The Origins of 13 Christmas Words
From worthless trinkets to misnamed chickens, here are the histories and etymologies of 13 Christmassy words.
