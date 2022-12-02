ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles

To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
WAPATO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather

TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope

Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Deputies investigates car thefts Saturday morning

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon. The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors. At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect. BCSO Deputies...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum

Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
CLE ELUM, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022

Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Volunteers build 1.5K bikes in four hours at Bike Build 2022

KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than 600 volunteers showed up to the Bikes for Tikes bike building event at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the thirteenth year in a row on December 2. The volunteers included many local first responders, including Kennewick Police, Richland Police, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agencies.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy