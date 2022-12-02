Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Freezing fog in the forecast in the Yakima area, with 50% chance of snow Thursday
Yakima saw about an inch and a half of snow on Sunday as a low pressure system settled over the region. Forecasters expect cold temperatures and drier conditions early this week, with a chance of snow and freezing rain Thursday and Friday in the Yakima area. Joe Solomon, a meteorologist...
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents bring questions about traffic, nuisance animals and more to city forum
Yakima residents brought questions and concerns about traffic near Rainier Square, bike and pedestrian safety, nuisance animals and more to a community forum Thursday night in Yakima’s District 3. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, police Chief Matt Murray and Public Works Director Scott Schafer answered questions at the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles
To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope
Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Deputies investigates car thefts Saturday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon. The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors. At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect. BCSO Deputies...
Yakima Herald Republic
Giant trucks, thousands of Christmas lights part of Yakima Valley's holiday tradition
Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them. Manuel’s truck was just one of the...
FOX 11 and 41
A 24-year-old man is arrested as a suspect in the Ellensburg fire on Friday
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire in Ellensburg Friday morning. The suspect if a former employee of ACX Feed and Forage, where the fire started. The fire burned two buildings off Vantage Highway. Eventually, the...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
Yakima Herald Republic
Arrest made in four-alarm fire that destroyed Ellensburg hay building, recreation center
ELLENSBURG — A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection to a fire that destroyed the ACX maintenance building and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning. According to a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
KIMA TV
Tails were wagging as pets cuddled up with the Grinch for festive photos today
YAKIMA -- The snow didn't stop our four-legged friends from getting their photo opportunities with the Grinch today. Organizers tell us the pictures are free, but donations are always welcome. They say all the money collected will go towards Wags to Riches, an organization that rescues animals across the Yakima...
Grandview man identified as homicide victim after car crash
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A Grandview man has been identified as a victim of a homicide that happened back in November of this year. Authorities said Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, was found dead inside a vehicle on November 23. It happened near the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the...
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022
Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Volunteers build 1.5K bikes in four hours at Bike Build 2022
KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than 600 volunteers showed up to the Bikes for Tikes bike building event at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the thirteenth year in a row on December 2. The volunteers included many local first responders, including Kennewick Police, Richland Police, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agencies.
Comments / 0