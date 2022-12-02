ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 6

Roy Batty
4d ago

Sanders is a prime example of what's wrong with career political parasites who've NEVER worked a real job in their lives ..they become "experts" at everything though they know NOTHING

Reply(1)
5
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever

“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep

When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada.  But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries. Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would give way to South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan. […] The post Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

Hassan calls for trafficking hotline to be posted in planes, buses, trains

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill aims to help fight human trafficking with a phone call. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, is joining three other lawmakers to require the National Human Trafficking Hotline number (888-373-7888) be posted in the restrooms of all U.S. planes, buses and trains, as well as in airports, bus stations and rail stations.
TheDailyBeast

House Ethics Panel Fines Madison Cawthorn for Crypto Shenanigans

Just weeks before he’s set to exit Congress, the House Ethics Committee released its report Tuesday on Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) cryptocurrency scandal, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 toward a charity and a $1,000`fine following “substantial evidence” that he promoted a “Let’s Go Brandon” coin that he had an undisclosed financial interest in.According to the 81-page report, Cawthorn had purchased a number of Let’s Go Brandon coins and urged another witness cited in the report to “pump this up so much” before publicly promoting the coin in an Instagram comment. But Cawthorn did not disclose his vested stake...
The Center Square

Michigan Senate approves bill to move 2024 presidential primary to February

(The Center Square) –The lame-duck GOP-controlled Michigan Senate passed a bill to move Michigan’s 2024 presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in February. The Senate voted 34-1 and pushed Senate Bill 1207 to the House. The plan aims to boost Michigan’s clout in the upcoming presidential election by advancing the state to an earlier spot to cast votes nationwide after Democrats seized a political...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats

New Hampshire Democrats received a jolt Thursday evening after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the White House will propose that South Carolina be the first presidential primary – and New Hampshire be bumped to second place.  Shaheen said she had spoken to the White House that evening and learned that President Joe Biden preferred that South […] The post Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

New Hampshire lawmakers skip WH ball over Biden’s support of moving state’s primary

Two New Hampshire lawmakers are boycotting the White House congressional ball on Monday over a plan backed by President Biden that would move the Granite State’s Democratic presidential primary back several days.  Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan will be absent from the festive annual event at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave after expressing their anger over the primary shakeup proposal that the 80-year-old president says will promote more diversity in the nominating process.  “As Senator Shaheen has said, the President’s proposal unnecessarily makes Democrats in New Hampshire, from the top to the bottom of the ticket, vulnerable in 2024,” Sarah Weinstein, a spokeswoman...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

