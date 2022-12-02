There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO