Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida
There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.
Florida for the Holidays? This Tiny Home with a Pool is Perfect
The warmth of Florida during the winter season is very attractive. If you have never been to St. Augustine during the holidays, you are missing out. It is simply beautiful. It’s a tourist hot spot but in a more warm and friendly atmosphere. This tiny home is great for...
Crazy names: Florida’s top 5 towns
ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
The dirty little secret behind building houses on sand in Florida
Religious persuasions aside, we may all be able to agree that the biblical parable about not building a house on sand is pretty sound advice. And yet, it seems to happen all the time all over the world, just like it does here in Florida.
'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase
Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Orlando Drop-In Center gets makeover to help Central Florida homeless
ORLANDO, Fla. — With rent rising through the roof, Floridians are facing and affordable housing costs, causing more people to become homeless. This year, more than 6,360 families reported being homeless statewide - a 19% increase from 2021. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “Florida is facing...
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch
A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
Florida's Countdown To Get a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, Could Lead to Long Lines at the DMV - In Order To Fly Then
Florida's official Motor Vehicle site shows a countdown - only 149 days left - to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023. Without it, you can't get on a plane in the U.S. (at least without a passport).
Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”
Dane Eagle, who took over Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system, resigns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The secretary of Florida’s Dept. of Economic Opportunity is resigning at the end of the month. Dane Eagle sent a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 2. “Serving in your administration has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
‘Operation Young Guns’ nets 200+ juvenile gun cases in Florida, agencies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A new operation targeting gun violence and young offenders has led to more than 200 cases in the 7th Judicial Circuit in just the last 6 months, according to the state attorney’s office. State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced “Operation Young Guns” alongside all four...
Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year. The magazine on Monday revealed its 10-person short list on the “Today” show. The list is based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year.”
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022 will be held December 4–10, with 500 participants helping take 1,000 head of cattle through some of the last “Old Florida” style lands. According to a story from the University of Florida/IFAS, to celebrate the previous drives and to salute over...
Osceola County sheriff brings fugitive back from Puerto Rico using new agreement
ORLANDO, Fla. - After signing an agreement with Puerto Rico's government, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office extradited two fugitives Friday and brought another back to Florida. Elvis Rodriguez-Gutierrez was flanked by Sheriff Marcos Lopez and one of his detectives as they walked him through Orlando International Airport. He was wanted...
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130
When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida. Both St. Johns and Nassau Counties have two of the highest new positivity rates in the state of Florida. The numbers...
