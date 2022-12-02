ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Free, Low-Cost, and Paid Drive-Through Animal Viewings and Safaris in Florida

There are plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in Florida. The state and national parks offer a plethora of opportunities to see animals that are native to Florida on foot. But the sunshine state also has some attractions that offer drive-through animal viewings and safaris that don't even require that you exit your car. You can avoid the heat and the crowds while seeing both native animals and species that you normally wouldn't see in Florida.
Crazy names: Florida’s top 5 towns

ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase

Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida

The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch

A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022

The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022 will be held December 4–10, with 500 participants helping take 1,000 head of cattle through some of the last “Old Florida” style lands. According to a story from the University of Florida/IFAS, to celebrate the previous drives and to salute over...
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130

When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
