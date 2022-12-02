Fall is almost over, which means a number of your favorite broadcast shows like The Resident are getting ready to air fall finales and go on hiatus until the new year. Fans of the medical drama know that Tuesday nights on Fox aren’t the same without Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Devon (Manish Dayal) Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Kit (Jane Leeves), and the rest of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s crew. So you’ll want to mark your calendar ASAP with The Resident’s fall finale date, its 2023 return date, and its Season 6 finale date to ensure you have adequate time to emotionally prepare. Fear not, we’ve got all the info you need.

33 MINUTES AGO