Arizona State

Birds and big mountain views are just two reasons to try this Arizona hike

By Mare Czinar
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Ubiquitous yet largely invisible to the casual hiker, barn swallows play an interesting game of hide-and-seek with those who wander through their habitats.

The migratory species feeds in midair, capturing insects (they love flies, which explains their name) in acrobatic swoops over open terrain, rangeland and farms.

Also known as cliff swallows, the tiny birds build their nests in rock crevasses, caves and crags, but have discovered that human-made structures like highway tunnels, bridges, culverts and abandoned buildings are also suitable locations for their distinctive nests.

Travel: You can be one of the first to hike this history-filled trail in Arizona. Here's how

Plastered to ceilings and walls, the cup-shaped nests are made of dry bits of local grasses molded with mud and lined with feathers.  For observant hikers, the earth-toned cups — which mostly look like wads of mud flung onto ceilings — can be spotted in overhead shadows in the concrete tunnels that usher trails under busy roads and freeways.

The tunnel under State Route 69 in the Yavapai County town of Mayer outside of Prescott is rife with nests as the surrounding landscape is dotted with farms, washes and open range where the swallows never hunger for a meal of insects.

That tunnel ferries trail users between the Big Bug and Copper Mountain segments of the Black Canyon National Recreation Trail, a 100-mile historic route that runs between Phoenix and the Verde Valley. While a walk through the tunnel is — at least for nature nerds — an interesting passage, there’s much more to love about the Copper Mountain segment.

More: Black Canyon Trail hike reveals Arizona's ragged interior

The trip begins at the Big Bug trailhead about an hour's drive north of Phoenix. Take the left fork a few yards south of the restroom, passing through the tunnel and heading into wide open pastureland. Save for a few lonesome junipers, the scrubby, windswept terrain has little shade and even less to disrupt big mountain vistas including glimpses of the long mesas of the Pine Mountain Wilderness and the pine-covered Bradshaw Mountains.

After passing a couple of ranch sites, the trail dives into an unrelenting series of ups and downs. At the 1.6-mile point, the trail meets the Copper Mountain Loop junction.

The 8.7-mile add-on loop heads left for a twisting trip through the foothills below 5,026-foot Copper Mountain.

The loop reconnects with the Copper Mountain segment at the Russian Well Segment 3 miles north of the south junction.

To stay on the main trail, head right and follow the route northward through drainages, gullies and grasslands where grazing cattle are nearly as pervasive as the swallows that dart among the cows and cactus diving for their dinners.

More: Best bird-watching hikes in Arizona: Where to look for trogons, owls, tanagers and more

Black Canyon Trail: Copper Mountain segment

Length: Copper Mountain segment: 4.6 miles one way (9.2 miles out and back). Copper Mountain segment with loop: 15.1 miles for the entire loop plus access from trailhead.

Rating: Moderate.

Elevation: 4,020-4,414 (1,265 feet of accumulated elevation change).

Getting there: Use the Big Bug trailhead. From Interstate 17 in Cordes Junction take Exit 262 for State Route 69 heading north toward Prescott. Continue 4.2 miles to the signed turnoff for the Black Canyon Trail on the left.

Facilities: Vault toilet.

Details: Black Canyon Trail Coalition, https://bctaz.org . Prescott Hiking Club, https://www.prescotthiking.com . Information about cliff and barn swallows, https://azdot.gov/adot-blog .

Read more of Mare Czinar's hikes at http://arizonahiking.blogspot.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Birds and big mountain views are just two reasons to try this Arizona hike

