Mesa temple's huge Christmas lights display is back after 5 years. Here's how to see it

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

An Arizona holiday tradition since 1979 has returned after a five-year hiatus.

The Mesa Arizona Temple, one of six Arizona temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has brought back its Christmas lights display at the temple gardens, the first time the lights have been lit since a major renovation of the temple was completed in 2021.

One of the country's largest volunteer-driven holiday light displays, the Mesa Arizona Temple's event features of hundreds of thousands of lights, giant lighted wise men with their camels, and a near-life size Nativity scene at the temple's northwest corner.

What changed in the Mesa Mormon temple renovation?

This year's Christmas lights display marks the temple's first since 2017. Since then, the temple underwent a major renovation that took more than three years to finish.

Work included site improvements, exterior maintenance, interior finishes, enhancements to the temple grounds and building system maintenance for HVAC systems, said Jennifer Wheeler, spokeswoman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The visitor center, which includes interactive exhibits and historical information about the temple, was moved to a new building on the southwest corner of Leseuer and Main Street, she said. The former visitor center, which was on the southeast corner of the two streets, was demolished.

The temple renovation was completed last year and rededicated in December 2021.

Mesa temple Christmas lights: What's new for 2022?

The renovation work informed the design of this year's display, primarily because the temple is now the center of the grounds since the former visitor center was demolished, said Stacey Farr, director of the Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights.

The display, consisting of hundreds of thousands of lights, also has 10 Biblical scenes with near life-size figurines. The temple's northwest corner features a new lighted star of Bethlehem, made up of 22,500 lights on two sides. Farr said the star used in previous displays was one-sided.

Flower beds with lights resembling plants and flowers are more prominent compared with prior years. There are now two cactus gardens instead of one, Farr said.

In addition to the Christmas light display, the temple also has a collection of 152 Nativities at its visitor center, Farr said.

These include several new additions, including one made from stained glass, one contained within a matchbook and one designed to resemble a Thomas Kincaide painting.

When are the Mesa temple Christmas lights on?

The lights are on from 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Farr said to expect the busiest crowds from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

How much does it cost to see the Mesa temple Christmas lights?

Viewing the Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas lights, as well as the Nativity displays at the visitor center, is free.

Where can people park?

Parking is available at the Mesa Drive Park and Ride next to Pioneer Park, as well as several lots on the east side of the temple. People are urged not to park near people's houses, Farr said.

Alternatively, people can ride the Valley Metro light rail and get off at the Mesa Drive and Main Street station. The temple is about a 0.4-mile walk from there.

Details: Mesa Arizona Temple, 101 S. Lesueur, Mesa. 480-861-3411, mesatemple.org .

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx .

