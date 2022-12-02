ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Inside Maynard James Keenan's new Arizona wine country tasting room: 'Good for conversation'

By Bahar Anooshahr, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q46IA_0jV3lbcP00

Maynard James Keenan, the vocalist for Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer is opening a new tasting room in Old Town Cottonwood. "We have been trying to make the Four Eight Wineworks a stand-alone brand," said Keenan, who owns Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars .

Four Eight Wineworks, named after Arizona, the 48th state, started as a cooperative wine-making program through which Keenan offered space and equipment to up-and-coming winemakers in Arizona, including Chateau Tumbleweed, Bodega Pierce, Saeculum Cellars, Heart Wood and Oddity Wine Collective.

Now that the wineries have established themselves and left the proverbial nest, Keenan aims to make Four Eight its own brand, starting with a tasting room in Cottonwood that opened on Nov. 16.

Keenan is having fun with the brand, getting cheeky and weaving tales about Four Eight's origin story. So, don't be surprised to read on the website that aliens first brought grapes to Arizona. “State last. Grapes first. The Truth is in here.”

An Arizona wine destination: This stunning vineyard is getting a new tasting room. Here's how to visit

'Arizona makes incredible world-class wines'

Since he first started planting grapes in the Verde Valley in 2000, Keenan's mission has been to showcase Arizona wine.

"Arizona makes incredible world-class wines," he said. "The goal has always been to present these in different lights."

Keenan's wines are products of 110 acres of vineyards in the Verde Valley and Willcox. Whereas Caduceus offers more exclusive wines, with prices ranging from $50 to $250, Merkin wines are more moderately priced from the mid-twenties to mid-forties. Four Eight is somewhere in the middle, with bottles ranging from $29 to $66.

Four Eight is debuting a red blend called Legion. "At the beginning and end of the season, vineyards might be producing grapes that take longer to ripen. So, we just let them hang," Keenan said. "Over the course of the year, we gather these lingering red grapes and make a statewide blend from all of our sites."

Though Keenan jokingly calls it their Frankenstein of wines, Legion is very complex and limited, with only 400 cases produced annually, split into four different labels with a different artist designing each label.

Four Eight Wineworks also produces a variety of sparkling Puscifer canned wines using red, white, rose, cider and mead.

"We are doing a soft rollout, because we want to get it right," Keenan explained.

A new Cuban bar: Tropical vibes rule at this Cuban-themed Phoenix bar from the Rough Rider crew

What's on the menu at Four Eight Wineworks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217RF6_0jV3lbcP00

The 1500 square-foot tasting room on Cottonwood's Main Street can accommodate up to 40 people. Guests can taste Four Eight and Puscifer wines by the glass, bottle, can or as flights.

The prices range between $10 and $18 per glass and from $29 to $66 per bottle. Fights cost $12 for three 2-ounce pours of Four Eight white, red and pink or three 2-ounce pours of Puscifer orange Malvasia, rosé and red.

The food menu is composed of charcuterie boards, bruschettas, gourmet popcorn and twaffles — tater tot waffles developed by Keenan's wife — topped with tomato jam and onion chutney. Eventually, they plan to add a hot chicken kitchen.

The Cottonwood storefront sells local goods from Merkin Gardens & Orchards, such as olives, apple butter, jam, gelati and sorbetti made in-house from seasonal ingredients.

"We've created a space good for conversation and good for people coming to town to discover Arizona wine."

Details: 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood. four8wineworks.com .

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

'Zero tolerance': Popular downtown Phoenix bars oust co-owner accused of sexual harassment

Reach the reporter at BAnooshahr@azcentral.com . Follow @banooshahr on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Inside Maynard James Keenan's new Arizona wine country tasting room: 'Good for conversation'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1

Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of Life Worship Center stepped up to fill the gap. Arizona highest in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that about...
ARIZONA STATE
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag

For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hobbs’ office defends asking Twitter to take down tweets in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office is defending its decision to ask Twitter to take down tweets regarding conspiracy theories surrounding Arizona’s election nearly two years ago. In January 2021, the office flagged a Twitter account that was alleging the Arizona voter registration...
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era

Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
PRESCOTT, AZ
citysuntimes.com

IV therapy industry growing steadily in Arizona since pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly three years ago, the IV therapy industry has seen an increase in the popularity of their services. “When the pandemic hit, lots of people started to feel concerned about their immune system and they wanted to keep it functioning properly,” said Zack Stewart, owner of the Recovery Room in Scottsdale.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy