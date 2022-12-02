ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers! Customers soon can stroll some outdoor malls with drinks in hand, thanks to new Arizona law

By Russ Wiles, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

It seems simple enough: Buy a drink at a restaurant or bar, take the beverage outside and walk around while enjoying nearby concerts, holiday decorations, fire pits, stage performances or simply the people scene around you.

But until recently, all that was prohibited if the drink contained alcohol and the location was an outdoor shopping center.

But that's changing.

A new Arizona law allows bars and restaurants to serve beer, wine and cocktails to go for customers wanting to stroll around in specified areas with their drinks in hand. Vestar, the company that owns and operates Desert Ridge Marketplace, Tempe Marketplace and other shopping centers, plans to make the program available at those locations around the start of the new year, and other mall operators can apply.

As modest as this process seems, it's not being duplicated elsewhere.

"It's a unique program in the country," said Patrick McGinley, president of management services at Vestar, which owns and manages shopping centers in eight Western states, with 22 properties in Arizona.

Order a drink, walk around

A bill passed by the Arizona Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2019 created a pilot program in which mall owners working with an on-site restaurant or bar could offer alcoholic beverages for consumption in common areas of the mall property. The pilot program ended, and the Legislature passed a new law that allows for drinking at outdoor malls on a permanent basis.

It basically allows for pedestrian areas within a mall, away from roads and parking lots, where customers can be served alcoholic drinks. Mall managers are encouraged to provide extra security along with signs, physical barriers, electronic surveillance and the like. More aspects of the new regulation can be seen under Arizona Revised Statutes, section 4-215 .

Mall owner Vestar recently obtained the necessary permits with officials in Phoenix and Tempe, where those two facilities are located, and now is seeking licenses from the state.

Thomas Mangan, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, which oversees the program, said the agency is aware of Vestar's plans to establish extended areas within some of its malls where alcohol can be consumed, but so far the agency hasn't issued any permits for such extensions.

The approval process first requires shopping-center owners to submit their plans with local cities, towns or counties during a 60-day review process, which McGinley said was recently completed.

Mangan added that his agency didn't encounter any problems during the pilot phase.

Another reason to visit

Some business owners see it as a new way to attract visitors.

"With open malls, it's a great opportunity for customers to leave with their drinks to enjoy the festivities," said Joel Bachkoff, who participated in the pilot program at his entertainment venue, Copper Blues Live, at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Bachkoff said he wasn't aware of any alcohol abuses or other problems during the pilot phase and plans to serve alcohol for outdoor consumption on a permament basis, five days a week during afternoon and evening hours.

"The last thing you want is to be the one who ruins it," he quipped.

Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix was the only shopping center in Arizona to test the new law through the pilot program, along with Copper Blues Live.

Other restaurants and bars are expected to participate there and at Tempe Marketplace.

Early on, McGinley said he expects only a handful of restaurant or bar tenants to start selling alcoholic drinks at the two shopping centers. "Once people understand it better, we expect more will participate," he said.

Vestar spearheaded the effort to allow drinking in common mall areas in 2018, meeting with local and state officials and hiring a lobbyist to promote the pilot legislation.

Around that time, David Larcher, Vestar's president and CEO, said malls need to become more relevant as destinations offering food, beverages and entertainment, not just shopping. But retailers also could benefit if the law attracts more foot traffic.

Plastic cups and wristbands

The original Arizona legislation, House Bill 2281, created a three-year pilot program that allowed the owner or manager of a regional shopping center to designate one restaurant or bar with a liquor license to apply for the extended service. In that case, it was Copper Blues Live at Desert Ridge Marketplace . Legislation making the law permanent and available to more bars and restaurants was enacted later, receiving solid majorities in both the state House and Senate, then signed by Ducey.

Copper Blues used special plastic cups and gave wristbands to participating customers to verify their eligibility. Bachkoff said those practices will continue. Patrons won't be able to take their drinks into parking lots, road areas or outside the mall.

The new law allows up to 10 malls statewide to apply for the extended service. Only larger shopping centers with at least 400,000 square feet of retail space — the ones with more extensive pedestrian areas — are eligible.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com .

Comments / 12

C2B4ICU
3d ago

this......... lmfao is going to be interesting! haven't we learned that people regardless will ruin such privilege in a matter of moments. those who can't handle their limit I am sure will cause chaos. especially if those folks carry....... I can see it now, drunk and outraged for overpriced items and boom, shoots at the price sign and puts a hole right between an innocent persons head whom so happened to be standing down the aisle behind such sign! people cannot handle these privileges because well most folks these days are just idiots! I have read posts from so many of them already on this app alone 🤣

Reply(3)
5
