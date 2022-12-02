ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Raising Cane's pushes ahead with plans for North College Avenue restaurant in Fort Collins

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
Raising Cane's is proceeding with plans to open a new fast-food restaurant on the site of the former Pobre Pancho's Mexican restaurant in north Fort Collins even as efforts continue to prevent the redevelopment from happening.

Restaurant representatives previously told the Coloradoan they would look for other expansion sites in Fort Collins after City Council in September upheld the site's eligibility for historic designation — making it more difficult, but not impossible, to develop.

This week, however, the city scheduled a Dec. 12 neighborhood meeting for residents to weigh in on a possible Raising Cane's at 1800 and 1802 N. College Ave., the sites of the former Pobre Pancho's Mexican restaurant and an adjacent used car dealership.

The neighborhood meeting is the first step in the city's development process. While the former Mexican restaurant building is eligible for historic designation, the neighboring used auto dealership is not.

Notification of the hearing says Raising Cane's would construct a drive-thru restaurant, which would require approval by the city's Planning & Zoning Commission.

This summer, the tug of war over the future of the Pobre Pancho's building escalated after the Fort Collins Historic Preservation Commission upheld a landmark eligibility determination for the restaurant building. Owner Asher Haun, who does business as H&H Properties, appealed to City Council, which also upheld the eligibility because of the building's 53-year legacy as a Hispanic-owned business.

The decision meant the property was eligible to become a landmark if three community members, a City Council member or the city's Historic Preservation Commission itself nominated the building for landmark status.

Monica Bird, daughter of Pobre Pancho's late owner Frank Perez, has submitted a nomination requesting the city designate the building as a historic resource, Jim Bertolini, a senior historic preservation planner for the city, told the Coloradoan. The nomination included a petition from three city residents.

While that nomination is in process, there’s a permit hold on the property, Bertolini said.

If the nomination is successful, demolition would be prohibited and any treatment of the Pobre Pancho’s building would need to meet the city’s preservation standards, which require any historic resource be preserved and its key historic features retained, Bertolini said.

Raising Cane’s has yet to present an alternative to the Historic Preservation office that attempts to meet the standards by incorporating the existing building, he said.

If the petition is not successful, any development would still need a recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission before it goes to P&Z. Developers could request a modification including full demolition.

That means it’s not as simple as proposing an alternative, Bertolini said. Raising Cane’s will need to show why it has sufficient justification under the land use code to request such a modification and aim to get a positive recommendation for that from the Historic Preservation Commission, Bertolini said.

"So far, Raising Cane’s has offered a proposed modification that salvages some features of the building prior to demolition, but hasn’t indicated when or under which modification standard they intend to make their request," Bertolini said. With that in mind, there has not yet been a hearing before the Historic Preservation Commission to make a recommendation.

Learn more about Raising Canes' plans in North Fort Collins

A virtual and in-person meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, at Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St. Information on how to join the virtual meeting will be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting at fcgov.com/developmentreview/proposals.

Coloradoan reporter Erin Udell contributed to this report.

Comments / 7

B.L. BROWNFIELD
4d ago

I appreciate the families story of how her Dad made it here. But the building is an eyesore, and I don't see it as a tour destination... I agree with signage that honors his presence there, and then allow the new place to build.

Reply
2
 

