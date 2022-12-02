Navajo County focused on overdose prevention with grant-funded program

Leaders in Navajo County are working to implement a new approach to overdose prevention as a result of a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The money will be allocated to the county over the next three years to implement the County Overdose Prevention and Engagement program. The Navajo County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to accept the grant in October.

Under the new program, when someone is booked into a jail in the county, they’ll be tested for substance abuse and overdose risk. If they show significant risk of a potential overdose, they will be offered same-day intervention to “give them the opportunity to get treatment out there and potentially save their lives,” said Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon.

The program will be guided largely by what are known as the 10 essential elements of opioid intervention courts, Carlyon said.

In addition to on-site screenings for overdose risk, these elements include rapid clinical assessments and access to support services while participants are monitored for compliance by both behavioral health professionals and law enforcement.

By diverting more people into treatment, the county expects drug-related intakes at hospitals to decline.

“It should hopefully reduce some of the strain on our emergency rooms in particular,” which are small, rural and already often understaffed, Carlyon said.

Substance abuse is often compounded by other issues, like mental health, which Carlyon said they hope to start addressing as well. In addition to counseling, County Overdose Prevention and Engagement program participants will be offered peer support services, and the county will also be looking at ways to incorporate housing assistance, he said.

When applying for this grant, county leaders discovered overdose data records both for Navajo County and Arizona are incomplete, said Dawn Wilson, criminal justice coordinator for the county. This made it particularly challenging to get an accurate snapshot of the problem, she said.

For example, the current overdose data does not track instances when a person overdosed but survived; it only tracks overdose deaths, Wilson said. That's obviously not the total picture, she said.

According to the available data, Navajo County experienced 51.2 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents. Opioids were the leading cause of overdose death in 2020. It's estimated that a third of people arrested that year were at risk for overdose, and 65% of people in Navajo County jail had a diagnosable substance use disorder, Wilson said.

The Navajo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is working to ensure it's collecting comprehensive data moving forward. Wilson leads the council, which includes representatives of the county prosecutor, probation, the public defender and the jail.

“We’re trying to get things in place to help these people have the best chance of becoming a productive citizens,” Wilson said.

