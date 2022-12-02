ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent de Paul seeks support for Holiday Campaign

By Ruth Erickson
For those seeking ways to give back, St. Vincent de Paul in downtown Rice Lake has a Holiday Campaign underway that runs through the first week of January.

“This is our main fundraiser of the year,” said Executive Director Jayne Stewart. “They can choose to help the pantry, home visits or where it is most needed.”

By designating pantry and kitchen, funds will be used for groceries and meals; if opting to give to home visits, those funds provide financial assistance for such things as utilities, rent, transportation or emergency housing; some prefer to give for general use, where it will go where needed most; and lastly the donation of a vehicle is always welcomed.

In correspondence to supporters, Stewart said, “At St. Vincent de Paul, we are thankful for many helping hands — the young hands who collect food pantry items for us at school, the hands of a volunteer who washes dishes in our soup kitchen, the hand-up our volunteers offer when they meet our neighbors in their homes, and the generous hands of those who give donations to help those in poverty. This holiday season, we are asking for your helping hands with our mission. Your gift makes a difference right here in our community.”

Stewart said she lowered the fundraising goal for this year’s Holiday Campaign to $18,500, from $20,000, because prices of everything are high and budgets are tight. Still charitable giving is needed at times like these more than ever.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to St. Vincent de Paul at P.O. Box 11, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Online donations can be made via PayPal on their website at svdpricelake.org . Or call 715-234-2372 to make a legacy gift.

Like other pantries, St. Vincent’s purchases food from the Feed My People food bank and other local outlets. Those needing food assistance use the walk-up window Tuesdays and Thursdays between noon and 2 p.m. for check-ins, then go to the back of the building for their box of provisions.

Meals are still take-out only and are provided between noon and 1 p.m. each week day except Tuesday, when a Lunch Box meal is offered at Bethany Lutheran Church. Stewart said the camaraderie of dining together is missing, and they hope to bring it back at some point.

Manager Pat Rausch, who coordinates schedules of about 50 volunteers, remarked, “We’re an operation that couldn’t be run without volunteers.”

Sister Virginia Schwartz, who was at work at the pantry last week and has been volunteering there for six years, shared, “I moved here, and I wanted to get involved in doing something. I enjoy it a lot — working with people and knowing I’m helping with their needs.”

She also gave credit to those who make the meals. “We have some wonderful people who volunteer to come in and cook for us,” she said.

Another volunteer, Tandy Konop, remarked, “We just have a really nice group; we all get along so well.”

