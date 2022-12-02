What needs to happen in Fort Collins to further curb drunk driving?

Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each week we'll pose conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion, moderate online discussion, and then recap the best discussion points.

This week's Coloradoan Conversation:

Fort Collins city leaders on Tuesday announced a new program that will allow people to park overnight in Old Town without fear of their cars being ticketed or towed, if they alert parking services and pick up their vehicles by 10 a.m. the next day.

The intent of the program is to cut down on impaired driving by people who head to the city's center for a night out on the town by offering them the opportunity to find a sober ride home without worrying about how to get their vehicle out of Old Town, too.

It's a novel idea for the city as it looks to blunt the incidence of impaired driving, which is a recurring reason for people being booked into the Larimer County Jail. If you watch the daily booking reports like we do at the Coloradoan, you typically don't have to read far to find an impaired driving booking.

So, that got us to thinking: What other novel approaches should area public safety leaders adopt to further curb impaired driving? From enforcement of laws to the provision of alternative methods of transportation, there are plenty of avenues for intervention. Ultimately, impaired driving comes down to a bad choice by an individual, but what supports or deterrents do you think would be most effective in reducing the frequency that those bad choices are made?

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story at Coloradoan.com/opinion to join the conversation. Print-only readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.