Jeffery Dahmer was on to something
4d ago
It takes longer to learn how to cut hair then it does for a cop to learn how to shoot you. Police academies definitely need to be longer and more recurrent training. Also, need to up the education level at these departments.
Tim Goins
4d ago
Aggravated assault? He should’ve been charged with attempted murder. If that was a civilian he would be.
Mario Ortiz
4d ago
There’s nothing to prove Lahod !! Camera doesn’t lie!! This was retaliation from this rookie cop!!
