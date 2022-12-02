Mackinac Island's annual Christmas tree lighting set for 5 p.m. Friday

The Christmas season officially kicks off on Michigan's most popular island Friday.

That's when Mackinac Island flips the switch to light its Christmas on Main Street. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature Christmas carols, cocoa and other holiday cheer.

Downtown on Main Street across from Star Line Dock #1, the Star Line Ferry will run a late ferry boat in the evening and will depart the island at 6:30 p.m.

The Mackinac Island Christmas Bazaar will also take place during the tree lighting. It's a fundraiser for the Mackinac Island Medical Center, St. Anne Catholic Church, Little Stone Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, and Mackinac Island Bible Church.