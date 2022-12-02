ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

With new Pacific Avenue spot, Childish Toy Shop expands their magic to Downtown Santa Cruz

By Jessica Pasko / Economic Development
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZnhf_0jV3lKoA00
With help from the City of Santa Cruz, Childish Toy Shop is set on expanding to a downtown location in addition to their beloved Soquel storefront. (Childish Toy Shop)

When Dyane Villalobos got laid off from her job in real estate in San Francisco over a decade ago, she decided it was time to try something completely different. Inspired by her search for quality toys for her young daughter, she started thinking about the idea of starting her own toy store.

“We were having to go out of the area to buy the types of toys we wanted for her, things that were more educational and weren’t just a bunch of cheap plastic. We wanted to focus on more creative toys, one that would last - more wooden toys, more stimulating toys, and fewer electronics.”

— Dyane Villalobos, owner of Childish Toy Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMEed_0jV3lKoA00
The Childish Toy Shop team in front of their brand-new storefront on Pacific Avenue with representatives from the Downtown Association (Childish Toy Shop)

The idea led her to purchase a children’s resale business called Childish, then located in Live Oak. After donating the store’s existing merchandise, the store was re-born as a purveyor of quality, lasting and thought-provoking children’s toys. Less than a year later, the store moved to Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz’ Midtown area.

In the 11 years since Childish first opened, Villalobos has built a business that is fun and welcoming- a place that’s aimed at children but is also just as delightful for adults to shop at as well. You won’t find a bunch of cheap plastic toys here. Instead, visitors can peruse everything from wooden blocks to science sets, games, puzzles, and more. Some of the most popular products they currently sell include micro scooters, Legos and shashibo cubes, a type of magnetic puzzle box (think a modern equivalent to the Rubik’s cube.)

The term Childish is apt; the bright, welcoming store also carries a plethora of items for children of all ages. The older end of that spectrum might enjoy a Dolly Parton or a Freddie Mercury tote bag, for instance. Since the closure of Palace Arts’ downtown shop, the store’s seen more demand for arts and crafts supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6zk4_0jV3lKoA00
Childish Toy Shop’s storefront on Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz, CA (Childish Toy Shop)

Activity books are a huge seller lately. Villalobos and her staff work hard to curate their selection of wares, attending numerous trade shows and seeking out independent toy companies to purchase from with a heavy focus on U.S.-made products. A visit to the store isn’t just a shopping trip; it’s an adventure.

“I really strive to create a pleasant experience for everyone who visits,” she said, adding that she knows many of her customers by name now and they often pop in just to say hello and see what new items she’s added.

After outgrowing their first spot on Soquel Avenue, Childish has been at its current location, a former bead store, for about six years. And now, visitors and residents have two locations to get their Childish fix. Villalobos has opened a second spot right next to the Del Mar Theater, as part of the City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department’s pilot program “Downtown Pops!”.

It’s a move that’s incredibly exciting for Villalobos, who operated a pop-up shop downtown back in 2019. “After getting a taste of downtown, I’ve been wanting to get back there ever since,” she said. “I think every city should have a toy store downtown.”

It’s also an exciting development for downtown overall, as city leaders work to help fill the area’s empty storefronts and remove some of the barriers to entry for businesses looking to open a brick and mortar location. Childish is the third business participating in Downtown Pops!, a vacant storefront activation program launched in Summer 2021 that provides subsidized rents for small locally owned businesses with the goal of securing a long term lease to fill vacant spaces.

Childish’s new spot is smaller than the Soquel store but with no shortage of quality merchandise. Villalobos’ vision for the new spot is to create a clean, modern and welcoming space that celebrates the magic and wonder of toys, and offers a family-friendly destination. Bringing more families downtown is near and dear to her heart, and she looks forward to helping fulfill this goal through Childish. As a woman-owned, minority-owned, queer-owned independent business, creating a culture of openness, inclusivity and community is core to the Childish ethos.

“I take a lot of pride in that, and that extends to my staff,” she said, adding that her own children, now 10 and 14 years old, also help out at the store.

These qualities led the Economic Development Department to select Villabos’ Childish store as the tenant for the newly remodeled space. Expanding to downtown will help bring more of that community spirit to a greater slice of Santa Cruz. Not only will children and their parents now have an authentic toy store downtown to visit, but during the holiday season, the new Childish location will also be hosting visits from Santa Clause in conjunction with the Downtown Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRehh_0jV3lKoA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista’s Holiday of Lights Parade draws a nice crowd

In the days leading up to San Juan Bautista’s annual Holiday of Lights Parade on Dec. 4, everyone in town was talking about the prospects of another big rainstorm like the one that soaked the crowd at last year’s event. And perhaps the person who was most concerned was Santa Claus himself, Max Martinez.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
lookout.co

What’s a service fee? The story behind the new charge on your restaurant bill

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returns after two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returned Saturday after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19. Small and large boats took to the harbor with lots of music and joy. Crowds came out even despite the rain. “It's disappointing that it's raining, but we...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
bayareaparent.com

Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South

It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Let's be real: Local government can't fix everything, but Santa Cruz's 'laser focus' on housing will benefit us all

Donna Meyers has spent four years on the Santa Cruz City Council and takes issue with a recent Lookout piece by Cyndi Dawson, chair of the city's planning commission. Dawson misses the point of local government, Meyers writes. She also fails to take a long view or see that this council has raised close to $50 million to support affordable housing. Meyers thinks this council's "laser focus" on affordable housing will be its legacy. Councilmembers are not "progressive," "conservative," Democrats or Republicans, she argues. Such labels are, she insists, counterproductive to the communal work of governing.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past

As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy