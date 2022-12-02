McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost.

A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day event.

While the city said its economy is booming thanks to the parade they might not be able to accommodate more people.

City Manager Roy Rodriguez said McAllen is not looking to expand the celebration in the number of people, but enhance the experience for the public.

“Every year we change it up a little bit so that the public sees something different. We also see people that have not been here before. I think last year, we had a record 265,000 for that event. It’s about really increasing the experience.”

Local businesses are excited to welcome the thousands of visitors and are looking forward to celebrating this year’s parade and benefiting from the spectators making their way to McAllen.

“Yes, it gets packed. It’s a lot of fun seeing many people who are cheerful after the parade and they come and celebrate with us as well,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, restaurant hostess.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.