Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
#9 Lady Trojans look to sink Vikings in Tuesday tilt
After starting their season off right with a 49-36 win over Hesston, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return home for a Tuesday tilt with Smoky Valley. The Lady Vikings exploded out of the gates last week in a 73-39 dismantling of Abilene and will be posed to give the #9 team in Class 3A a real test this evening.
Trojans host Vikings looking to cement top-dog status in Class 3A
After taking down the top-ranked team in Class 3A to open their season, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will look to solidify their status as the new top dog on Tuesday when they play host to Smoky Valley. The Vikings enter this contest at 0-1 after falling...
Top-ranked Trojans sink Vikings to move to 2-0
After taking down the two-time defending state champions in Hesston and claiming the #1 spot in Class 3A, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team needed to make a statement to solidify their new throne. That statement came in the form of a 70-38 shellacking of the Smoky Valley...
Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame
TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
Lady Gorillas battle Bennington in search of 2-0 start
After winning just two games over the course of the 2021-22 season, the Solomon girl’s basketball team started the new year on the right foot, emerging victorious in a gritty 23-20 win over the Burrton Chargers on opening night. “It's huge to start off the year with a win...
#4 Abilene hosts Rock Creek in rematch of sub-state final
After collecting big wins on opening night the Cowboys and Mustangs will meet in Abilene on Tuesday for a rematch of last year’s thrilling sub-state championship game. The fourth-ranked Cowboys began their season in style with a convincing 73-52 dismantlement of the Smoky Valley Vikings, with team effort winning the day for Abilene.
Cowgirls host Rock Creek in future NCKL preview
After very different starts to their 2022-23 seasons, the Cowgirls (0-1) and Lady Mustangs (1-0) will meet in Abilene, for a future league preview on Tuesday night. Abilene struggled in their season opener, turning the ball over 26 times in a 73-39 loss to Smoky Valley, but exhibited good effort for 32 minutes, something that has first-year head coach Shawn Hermann excited to get his team back on the floor.
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Smoky Valley tonight!
The Smoky Valley Vikings are visiting Southeast of Saline Tuesday, and if you can't make it to the games, we've got your back!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM or 107.5...
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline vs Smoky Valley Pregame 5:45 p.m. on the campus of Southeast of Saline, Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs Smoky Valley Lady Vikings basketball:...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Parker Erickson!
Congratulations to Parker Erickson of Ramona, the Week 13 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Parker, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
K-State commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday
MANHATTAN — More than 1,100 students are candidates for graduation from Kansas State University this fall, with commencement ceremonies set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina and Saturday in Manhattan. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Wind Surge announces new owner: Diamond Baseball Holdings
WICHITA - The Wichita Wind Surge today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The club will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
MHS: Crist steps into new role as director of plant operations
ABILENE - Memorial Health System has announced that after two years of training with Herman Hoffman, the previous director of plant operations, Ryan Crist stepped into the director role on Nov. 1. Crist has worked for MHS for 17 years now. He came to Memorial Health System after seeing an...
NWS updates winter weather advisories for our area
In preparation for the impending storm, additional winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 12 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday for the following counties in our area. Jewell County. Mitchell County. Mixed...
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
NWS: Rain chances increasing into Thursday
An incoming system will bring increasing rain chances late tonight into Thursday. There is a brief period of freezing rain possible across portions of Russell and Lincoln counties and points north and westward late tonight into early on Thursday. With temperatures expected to hover near or above freezing, impacts are expected to remain low.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burse, Bruce Sharmaine; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
Brad Homman: Three careers, one employer
Brad Homman could write a book about all the things he's seen or done during his nearly four decades with Dickinson County. As a member of the sheriff's department, he worked accidents, investigated crimes - and while undercover - purchased drugs and busted dealers. As the head of 911 Dispatch,...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0