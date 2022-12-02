After very different starts to their 2022-23 seasons, the Cowgirls (0-1) and Lady Mustangs (1-0) will meet in Abilene, for a future league preview on Tuesday night. Abilene struggled in their season opener, turning the ball over 26 times in a 73-39 loss to Smoky Valley, but exhibited good effort for 32 minutes, something that has first-year head coach Shawn Hermann excited to get his team back on the floor.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO