Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up early next year

Craig Daily Press
Four lots in Hayden’s planned industrial park are already under contract
Even though it will likely be two years until the sites are actually built, Hayden’s yet-to-be-constructed industrial park already has four of its first 11 building sites under contract. Just these four tenants — one expanding from out of state — could add as many as 55 jobs in...
Craig Daily Press
Early estimate puts cost of expanding the Yampa Valley Regional Airport at $30 million
When built in 1966, the Yampa Valley Regional Airport terminal was just 6,000 square feet. Numerous additions since, the last completed in 2020, now have the building’s footprint at 72,000 square feet. Airport Director Kevin Booth says it’s already starting to feel small. “We’re really congested,” Booth said...
Craig Daily Press
Integrated Community plans to open office in Craig, offering services for immigrants in Moffat County
A nonprofit organization that serves the immigrant community has announced plans to open an office in Craig in December. The new office in Craig for Integrated Community/Comunidad Integrada is expected to bring more local services to the community, thanks in part to a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. There...
Craig Daily Press
Local author tells stories of voices lost in the Yampa Valley
The Museum of Northwest Colorado will host a book signing this week featuring a local author who recounts some of the Yampa Valley’s nearly lost voices and stories. Join author Rita Herold at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado at 590 Yampa Ave., where she will sign her books, “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” and “Hidden History of Routt County,” and meet with local readers.
steamboatradio.com
Steamboat hockey bus is hit on Hwy 40 north of Kremmling
Seventeen Steamboat Sailor JV Hockey players are OK today, after a bus accident late Saturday night. It happened on their way home from hockey games on the Front Range, on Highway 40, just a few miles north of Kremmling. Colorado State Patrol says they are still investigating, but the initial call at 11:17 p.m. came in that a vehicle tried to pass the bus and lost control. While CSP says that was the initial call, those on the bus say the car was coming from the other direction and lost control.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
YVEA electricity rates to increase in March
The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
bocopreps.com
Put a ring on it: Broomfield football ends perfect season with 4A state crown
DENVER — As soon as the scoreboard showed zeros at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon, a wave of emotion came over Broomfield senior quarterback Cole LaCrue. Not just for what he won — a 24-14 Class 4A state championship over No. 4 Loveland — but for what he lost. He wore his heart not just on his sleeve, but on his helmet with the sticker that read “R.I.P. Dad, 1974-2020”.
