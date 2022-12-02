Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up early next year

Seventeen Steamboat Sailor JV Hockey players are OK today, after a bus accident late Saturday night. It happened on their way home from hockey games on the Front Range, on Highway 40, just a few miles north of Kremmling. Colorado State Patrol says they are still investigating, but the initial call at 11:17 p.m. came in that a vehicle tried to pass the bus and lost control. While CSP says that was the initial call, those on the bus say the car was coming from the other direction and lost control.

KREMMLING, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO