Routt County, CO

Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up early next year

By Dylan Anderson, Steamboat Pilot & Today
Craig Daily Press
 4 days ago
Craig Daily Press

Local author tells stories of voices lost in the Yampa Valley

The Museum of Northwest Colorado will host a book signing this week featuring a local author who recounts some of the Yampa Valley’s nearly lost voices and stories. Join author Rita Herold at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado at 590 Yampa Ave., where she will sign her books, “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” and “Hidden History of Routt County,” and meet with local readers.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
steamboatradio.com

Steamboat hockey bus is hit on Hwy 40 north of Kremmling

Seventeen Steamboat Sailor JV Hockey players are OK today, after a bus accident late Saturday night. It happened on their way home from hockey games on the Front Range, on Highway 40, just a few miles north of Kremmling. Colorado State Patrol says they are still investigating, but the initial call at 11:17 p.m. came in that a vehicle tried to pass the bus and lost control. While CSP says that was the initial call, those on the bus say the car was coming from the other direction and lost control.
KREMMLING, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVEA electricity rates to increase in March

The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
bocopreps.com

Put a ring on it: Broomfield football ends perfect season with 4A state crown

DENVER — As soon as the scoreboard showed zeros at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon, a wave of emotion came over Broomfield senior quarterback Cole LaCrue. Not just for what he won — a 24-14 Class 4A state championship over No. 4 Loveland — but for what he lost. He wore his heart not just on his sleeve, but on his helmet with the sticker that read “R.I.P. Dad, 1974-2020”.
EAGLE, CO

