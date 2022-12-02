ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Iowa woman sentenced up to 10 years for infant death

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHBF) — A Scott County courtroom was full of tears Thursday when a 57-year-old woman was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of an infant in February 2020.

Angela Marxen appeared in Scott County court, where the judge sentenced her for the death of a baby on Feb. 5, 2020, at Marxen’s in-home day care.

Angela Marxen (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 3:15 p.m. that day, LeClaire Police responded for an infant in distress and saw a 5-month-old girl who appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing. The baby was transported to a local hospital, where her condition worsened.

She then was airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where doctors saw she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The baby died four days later Feb. 9, 2020.

Family, Mason City community says goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire

Marxen was the homeowner and sole daycare provider for the residence, police said in affidavits.

“I’m so ashamed,” a tearful Marxen said to the judge and the baby’s family members. “I am so sorry for being responsible for your heartbreak and your grief,” Marxen sobbed. “Your Honor, I understand completely how serious this is.”

Earlier, Marxen pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Angela Marxen (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

The parents of the child took the stand, and spoke directly to Marxen, who sobbed throughout their statements.

“You were standing there lying to my face, and in the meantime our daughter was lying in the trauma room in the ICU,” said Amy Ecklund, the baby’s mother. “Our daughter was completely normal when I dropped her off that morning at your house …. You acted like you had no clue what was going on.”

She talked about “Our sweet girl who never got a chance to grow up, who never got to live life to the full and beautiful life with us that she deserved.” She said her child should still be here, “But we left her with one of the biggest cowards and liars that we ever met.”

After the sentencing, Scott County State’s Attorney Mike Walton said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the proceedings and almost shut down the criminal justice system.

2 arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties

“These cases are very difficult, because it’s medical evidence for the most part. It’s just a case that went on a lot longer than it would have under normal circumstances,” he said. “Child deaths are always just difficult. All deaths are. But children are helpless and rely on adults to take care of them.”

“We don’t know what happened,” Walton said. “And not knowing what happened does not go to the benefit of prosecution.”

The 10-year sentence is by law, Walton said. “Whether it’s adequate, probably not, but that’s what’s provided for by law.”

Related
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced to 45 years in grandfather’s death

An East Moline man who will be 29 on Dec. 30 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing his grandfather in 2017. Roman P. Knox was sentenced Friday at a bench trial in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks

A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead after shooting in Davenport

One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired. Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Trial date set for IC man accused of lying in murder investigation, destroying evidence to help suspect escape

A trial date has been set for an Iowa City man facing charges that he lied to police during a murder investigation. 22-year-old Mazin Mohamedali was a resident of the South Governor Street apartment where 19-year-old Quincy Russom was shot and killed in February of 2021. Iowa City Police say Mohamedali had specific knowledge that 23-year-old Sammy Hamed was the shooter. Arrest records indicate Mohamedali waited to call 9-1-1 to report the murder, then lied to investigators about how many people were involved and gave fabricated descriptions. Police say with the proper information, Hamed could have been arrested shortly after the murder. Instead, he was taken into custody almost ten days later.
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges

Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KCJJ

IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone

An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Shooting suspect faces felony charges

A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year. James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business

Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store

UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Daily Iowan

Roy Browning Jr. sentenced to 50 years for killing wife in 2019

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday at the Johnson County Courthouse for killing his wife in 2019. The sentencing comes after he pled guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 12 and took a lesser...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC gang member sentenced to prison

A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
kqradio.com

Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.

A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on assault and drug charges

An Iowa City man was arrested on drug charges while being served a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic assault earlier in the month. The original incident in question reportedly occurred the evening of November 13th. 40-year-old Kevin Burns of East Market Street was in a verbal altercation with the woman he’s been dating for approximately two years when he reportedly punched her with a closed fist. The blow caused the woman’s lower lip to swell and bleed.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Two men arrested after allegedly threatening staff of downtown IC bar with a knife and shattering a window

Two men have been arrested after one allegedly threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar with a knife while another shattered a window. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to The Sports Column just after midnight Saturday. Arrest records indicate 19-year-old Cole Witter of Bettendorf repeatedly struck the door of the establishment after he was kicked out, shattering the glass. The cost to replace the window is estimated to be $600.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Caleb Hoskins, 35, is wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. According to Crime Stoppers, Hoskins is 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

