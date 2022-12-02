Read full article on original website
Lands’ End Sees Red in Q3, Lowers 2022 Outlook
Lands’ End, experiencing higher costs and margin pressures amid a “volatile” and promotional retail environment, fell into the red during the third quarter and lowered its outlook for fiscal 2022. The net loss was $4.7 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, for the quarter ended Oct. 28, compared to net income of $7.4 million or $0.22 earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021.More from WWDAudemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art BaselFARFETCH x Esteban Cortazar 20th Anniversary Collection CelebrationLafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2023 Net revenue decreased 1.3 percent to $371 million compared to $375.8 million in the third quarter of...
Ulta Beauty Beats Wall Street Estimates in Third Quarter, Upgrades Full-Year Forecast
Higher prices at the checkout are not deterring shoppers from stocking up on makeup and skin care at Ulta Beauty. After beating Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based beauty retailer has once again increased its full-year outlook despite soaring inflation and fears that the U.S. could fall into a recession next year.More from WWDInside Ulta's New Store LayoutHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Ulta is also encouraged by sales trends it has seen so far during the crucial holiday season...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
Dollar General Stock Slumps As Rising Costs Clip Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the discount-focused retailer posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings, while cutting its full-year outlook, as transport costs and supply chain disruptions clipped profit margins. Dollar General said earnings for the three months ending on October 28 rose 12% from...
A housing market correction will take a long time and prices need to fall as much as 20% in the next few years to return to their historical trend
The housing market correction will take time, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. Colas pointed to the length of previous housing cycles, where home prices strayed from long-term trends for years. He predicted home prices would need to drop by 15%-20% for the market to return to its long-term growth trend.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Up 14% This Year, Is Ulta Beauty Stock Still a Buy for 2023?
Impressive results and a market-beating return should not scare investors away from this growth story.
Salesforce Predicts Higher Profits, but Loses Another co-CEO -- Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
Salesforce's revenue increased 14% year over year in Q3, or 19% when excluding the run-up of the U.S. dollar. The company increased its outlook for operating profit for the current year. A solid quarter was overshadowed by the news co-CEO Bret Taylor will be leaving. You’re reading a free article...
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Boosts PT On Cracker Barrel; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
My 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is delivering excellent financial results and showing solid progress with its pipeline candidates. Shopify is a leader in e-commerce and boasts a solid moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Investors have grown cautious about this electric vehicle maker. That could be a costly mistake.
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Dec. 5-9)
Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today
Five Below reported financial results that were down in many metrics from last year but better than management previously expected. The company is improving heading into the holiday shopping season, which is good news for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
