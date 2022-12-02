ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Coke’s sustainably chief throws down a marker on regulations for reporting supplier emissions—after the company had quibbled with some of the details

Coca-Cola Company chief sustainability officer Bea Perez discusses the company's carbon emissions targets and the SEC's proposed regulations for climate-related disclosures in Atalanta, on Nov. 30 2022. One of the most contentious issues in corporate environmental impact reporting that is required by federal law is so-called Scope 3 emissions: those...
Grist

Beyond solar: Here’s what the clean energy future might look like

Images of a clean-energy future tend to feature wind turbines and solar panels, iconic symbols of the struggle to halt global warming. But the United States is pursuing a much wider range of solutions to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Soon, a direct air capture facility, or a carbon capture and storage project, or a clean hydrogen hub could be proposed in a town near you. Maybe one already has. Two recent laws — last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation and this year’s Inflation Reduction Act — offer developers billions of dollars to build these kinds of projects.
PV Tech

Australian Energy Market Operator releases roadmap to 100% renewables generation by 2025

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released its roadmap to reaching 100% renewable generation in the Australian National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2025. The roadmap is structured under three broad themes: power system security, system operability and resource adequacy and capability. Each section comes with a set of preconditions that must be met in order to successfully transition the NEM to periods of 100% renewable power.
Fortune

By tackling the challenges of ESG reporting, these companies help show the way forward

Faith Taylor, global sustainability officer at Kyndryl, speaks at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 30, 2022. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed rule on disclosing climate change risk is just one way that regulators, investors, and society are pressing companies to boost sustainability reporting. At a Fortune conference on Wednesday, three leaders responsible for their organizations’ ESG efforts weighed in on how the landscape is changing—and on how much work lies ahead.
Benzinga

US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight

The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States

* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
globalspec.com

Top industrial GHG emitters in the US

U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 4.1% from major industrial sources in 2021 relative to 2020, according to data recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The increase is the largest year-on-year rise in emissions tallied across more than a decade of reporting. The emissions, totaling 2.7...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Benefits of Location Intelligence in Supply Chain Strategy

Instead of good cheer, last holiday season was filled with headaches for supply chain professionals. With the peak shipping season approaching again, many of these same issues— labor shortages, a global pandemic and geopolitical crises—plus some new ones will challenge supply chain professionals once again. To prevent consumer disappointment this year, businesses are seeking solutions that can minimize disruptions in their supply chains and ensure inventory is on shelves, deliveries are made on time, and more.
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
thefastmode.com

atNorth Selects Nokia for Data Center Fabric Expansion

Nokia announced its data center interconnect routers have been selected by atNorth, a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company, to enable the expansion of the operator’s market share in the Nordic region. The Nokia 7220 IXR D2/D3 interconnect routers, implementing the Nokia SR Linux network operating system (NOS), will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy