Memphis, TN

Memphis mother says juvenile offenders should be held accountable after daughter shot in Frayser

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is thankful her daughter is still alive after an alleged teen gunman shot her this past summer.

FOX13 learned new details about the shooting in Frayser that left three people injured.

The shooting happened July 30 in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive around 2 a.m.

Memphis Police officers responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound standing next to a vehicle, according to an affidavit.

They found another woman with a graze wound to her left thigh. She also had road rash on her left hand and chin after falling while running away during the shooting, police said.

Both women were taken to Regional One in critical but stable condition.

A witness said a man and woman she knows as “Nyla” were supposed to pick up one of the victims from work, but never showed.

According to the affidavit, when they were outside with the victim at the location on Woodcliff, “Nyla” showed up in a gray sedan.

They began arguing and the victim slapped the man in the face.

Police said gunshots then rang out, but neither the victim nor witness could identify who was shooting or where the shots came from.

An officer who followed the victims to Regional One said two other victims arrived in a private vehicle.

According to the affidavit, one victim had a gunshot wound to the middle of her back, an inch from her spine.

A man in a 2019 Nissan Altima said his vehicle was shot up full of holes.

The man said he went to the Ridgecrest to drop off a phone charger for one of the victims, who lived with another victim.

He said “things went south” and one of victims got scared and drove away, according to police.

That’s when one of the suspects got in front of the car and began shooting, the affidavit said.

Another victim said the last thing she remembered was someone getting hit by a car, and that she began running when everyone else ran.

She didn’t know she had been shot until someone told her she had been hit, and she never heard gunshots, police said.

Police found 21 shell casings in the parking lot.

The mother of one victim said at least one of the alleged shooters was as young as 15.

Reese Dean said something needs to change in the juvenile justice system in order to hold juvenile offenders accountable for their bad decisions.

She said a slap on the wrist for young offenders is not enough.

“I saw things on Facebook after my daughter’s shooting with this particular young man and he thought it was funny,” Dean said.

Dean also said she’s worried that if something doesn’t change, a parent will have to bury their child at the hands of another kid behind the trigger.

She said she’s angry because “where is the accountability. Fifteen or not he doesn’t need to be back out on the streets.”

The consequences for teen offenders should be stricter as their numbers continue to grow, Dean said.

“How do you rehabilitate a 15-year-old that is willing to take a life for something he wants? Something he is not willing to work for and he’s not learning a lesson. He continues on.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released stats over the summer showing a slight decrease in crime across the state from 2020 to 2021, but juvenile crime and arrests were up.

The TBI data shows juvenile arrests went up 30 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Dean said it’s no surprise.

“I hope he is prosecuted and punished to the full extint of the law,” she said of her daughter’s shooter. “I could have lost my child that night. Somebody else could have lost their child that night. Fifteen or not he needs to be off the streets.”

No arrests have been made in the triple shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH.

Comments / 8

DreamingLoud100
4d ago

The juvenile knows that he or she is only going to do a 30-days or be released from juvenile detention at 19 years of age for using a firearm to commit an aggravated assault or kill a Memphian, they have seen it too many of their gang friends and family members be released from Juvenile Court System after committing a violent act.

Reply
10
nobodycaresaboutthelaws
4d ago

2 am....Where's the curfew Memphis? 2 am everybody should be in the bed and not on the street.

Reply
9
T County Tucker
4d ago

the victims moms always say this while the perps mammie so her baby aint did none wrong! he just a baby!

Reply
4
 

