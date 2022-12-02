ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
Phoenix New Times

Two Out-of-State Cannabis Brands Expand Their Flower Power Into Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was updated on December 6 to clarify that Kiva Confections is based in Oakland, California, and that Green Dot Labs will launch a new cultivation facility in Tempe scheduled to start producing in 2024. Out-of-state cannabis operators are wishing stoners in Phoenix “hashy holidays.” Two live...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa County asks judge to toss Kari Lake lawsuit to expedite election records request

Maricopa County is asking a judge to toss that lawsuit from losing gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake requesting public records related to Election Day problems. Lake filed that records request on Nov. 15 and sued days later for not receiving them. Her attorney wants to fast track the case, even though the county would not be required to file a response to the lawsuit until Dec. 19, by normal standards.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

