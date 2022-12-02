Read full article on original website
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
kawc.org
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
ACLU files lawsuit to stop cleanup sweeps of 'The Zone’ in Phoenix
A new lawsuit is trying to prevent the city of Phoenix from resuming cleanup sweeps in an area known as the "Zone.”
Phoenix New Times
Two Out-of-State Cannabis Brands Expand Their Flower Power Into Phoenix
Editor's note: This story was updated on December 6 to clarify that Kiva Confections is based in Oakland, California, and that Green Dot Labs will launch a new cultivation facility in Tempe scheduled to start producing in 2024. Out-of-state cannabis operators are wishing stoners in Phoenix “hashy holidays.” Two live...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County asks judge to toss Kari Lake lawsuit to expedite election records request
Maricopa County is asking a judge to toss that lawsuit from losing gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake requesting public records related to Election Day problems. Lake filed that records request on Nov. 15 and sued days later for not receiving them. Her attorney wants to fast track the case, even though the county would not be required to file a response to the lawsuit until Dec. 19, by normal standards.
Arizona teens indicted on manslaughter charges in street racing crash that killed four
Two 17-year-old suspects were indicted on manslaughter charges on Monday for allegedly crashing into another vehicle while street racing earlier this year in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
DEA raids Phoenix home and finds cockfighting ring with more than 100 roosters, agency says
PHOENIX - A possible drug bust turned into something very different and violent – an alleged rooster-fighting ring was found. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided a home this week in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues. The agency says it found more than 100 roosters in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
Man who allegedly killed 9 people in Arizona in 12 separate shootings has trial date set for 2024
PHOENIX — The trial for a man who allegedly killed nine people and injured three in 12 separate shootings that started in August 2015 and ended in July 2016, has been pushed back until Feb. 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, a former Phoenix bus driver, was arrested in 2017 after...
azpm.org
As the drought grinds on, Maricopa County homeowners take advantage of xeriscape incentives
This yard in Mesa was converted to desert landscaping under the city’s Grass-to-Xeriscape incentive program. September 2022. Kelly Gleave converted his grass lawn to xeriscape in April. In June, he and his wife saw a 3,000-gallon reduction in their water use. “For me, it was less about maintaining the...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 500 Endangered Wyoming Black-Footed Ferrets Born At Arizona Zoo
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Like Noah and his Ark, all black-footed ferrets living today can be traced back to 18 animals discovered near Meeteetse in the 1980s. Now the descendents of those original animals – the last of their kind known to exist at the...
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily
Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
YAHOO!
Defendant was 'emotionally stunted,' ex-girlfriend testifies in canal deaths trial
An ex-girlfriend of accused "canal killer" Bryan Miller, the man charged with murdering two young women in Phoenix in the early 1990s, said he was an "emotionally stunted" person who sometimes punched walls during arguments, but was never violent toward her. Seraphina Nicol, who dated Miller on and off for...
