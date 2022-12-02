Read full article on original website
Related
Cochise supervisors certify election results 2-0 after court order
In a vote of 2-0, Board members English and Judd voted to certify the election results in a court mandated emergency meeting on Thursday.
Sheriff threatens action against people working on shipping container wall
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said he will charge people who are working on Governor Ducey's shipping container border wall with illegal dumping.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
kjzz.org
Former AZ prosecutors call for investigation into Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Former state and county prosecutors are calling for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors who have not certified the results of the recent election. Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and former Attorney General Terry Goddard wrote a letter to the current AG and Cochise county...
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
azpm.org
Forest Service warns about dangers of shipping container wall
Shipping containers are put in place along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County. Shipping containers that the state is installing along the border as a deterrent to migrants are a safety hazard, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The federal government issued a statement warning people to stay away from...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
KGUN 9
Friday to stay dry before weekend changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
fox10phoenix.com
Body found inside burned structure in Cochise County, sheriff's office says
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - A person was found dead inside a structure that caught fire in southeastern Arizona, a sheriff's office says. Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fry firefighters responded to reports of the fire near Campobello Avenue and Bevers Street. That's...
19-Year-Old arrested after 43-mile long chase
CCSO Deputies, CBP’s U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations, Bisbee Police Department, and Sierra Vista Police Department all teamed up to stop a Failure to Yield subject.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Comments / 0