TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO