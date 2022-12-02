ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

azpm.org

Forest Service warns about dangers of shipping container wall

Shipping containers are put in place along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County. Shipping containers that the state is installing along the border as a deterrent to migrants are a safety hazard, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The federal government issued a statement warning people to stay away from...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
BENSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Friday to stay dry before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ

