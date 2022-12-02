ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

After lifetime of caring for others, Austin great-grandma will get help for her vision

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
“I see you smiling,” said Sandra Stephenson to the man she cares for every day. He has autism and is mostly nonverbal. She has been his caregiver since he was 7. That was 19 years ago. “He’s paying attention. He’s listening to everything you’re saying,” she said.

Stephenson, 66, includes him in the conversation, asking repeatedly, “Isn’t that right?” He smiles with eyes that light up.

Many people have come through Stephenson’s doors. Almost 100 kids spent their days there as part of her in-home day care work during the 25 years she ran it. Foster children lived with her after her own daughter grew up. Her father spent his last days there before cancer took him. Great-grandchildren came there for home schooling.

Family and friends, especially church friends, stop by to eat some of Stephenson’s trademark banana pudding, pound cake, buttermilk chess pie, ox tails, beef stew, pinto beans or corn bread.

“I love to see people eat,” she said.

Read her story:Season for Caring, Sandra Stephenson: Lifetime caregiver losing vision as kidneys failing

Stephenson is part of the Statesman Season for Caring program, which highlights the stories of a dozen families nominated by local nonprofit organizations. Stephenson was nominated by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, which will use donations to help Stephenson and hundreds of other families it serves.

Lately, Stephenson has needed to rely on more people. Four years ago, she stopped driving because she began losing her vision, a side effect of diabetes and kidney disease.

She’s reorganizing her house to make it more usable if she does lose her vision. She uses her cellphone to look things up and bumps up the type, but a tablet would make it even easier for her. She now has to get right next to the TV to see it. She loves to read and would love a subscription to Audible audiobooks.

“I’m just doing different things to be independent,” she said.

One of Stephenson's biggest needs might be met. Stephenson wanted to get a second opinion on her vision loss after initial treatments did not help her.

In January, she will see the team at Austin Retina Associates, including Dr. C. Armitage Harper and Dr. Jose Agustin Martinez. When the Statesman shared Stephenson's story with both doctors, "Happy to see her," Martinez texted. Harper texted back from Nigeria, "We've never seen her and would be happy to," and then, "If my guys cannot fix her, no one can."

Harper has been in Nigeria this week training doctors and nurses there on how to preserve premature babies' eyesight for the nonprofit he started, Small World Vision.

It will be one giving person meeting another giver.

Stephenson continues to give back. Stephenson’s church, New Covenant Church in Cedar Creek, is putting together 1,500 boxes full of gifts for children up to age 14. Stephenson has spent months wrapping these boxes with gift wrap and making phone calls to get businesses to donate items for the boxes.

“I’m really gung-ho, and that drives people crazy sometimes,” she said.

She would love more wrapping paper, bows and gift-wrapping tape for this project. She’d also like Uber and Lyft gift cards, as well as Capital Metro bus passes.

To find out more about Stephenson or give an item on her wish list, contact Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

How to donate to Season for Caring

Find the daily coupon in print on Page 2B or go to statesman.com/seasonforcaring.

Now through Christmas Day, $500,000 in donations will be matched by the Sheth family.

P. Terry's Giving Back Day, with all profits going to Season for Caring, is Dec. 10.

The Driskill hotel's Cookies for Caring cookie tins are on sale at exploretock.com/thedriskillaustin.

To donate:Use the form below or click here: https://statesmansfc.kimbia.com/statesmanseasonforcaring

Comments / 1

 

