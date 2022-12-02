ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PolitiFact: No, Elon Musk didn't tweet that he’s buying Snapchat

By Ciara O'Rourke, PolitiFact.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pc4F_0jV3i3mR00

Viral Instagram post says: Elon Musk said he's buying Snapchat.

PolitiFact's ruling: False

Here's why: Now that the world’s wealthiest person owns Twitter, is he going after Snapchat too?

A screenshot of what looks like a tweet from billionaire Elon Musk suggests as much.

"Next I’m buying Snapchat and deleting all the filters. Welcome back to reality, ladies," reads the purported tweet from @elonmusk.

An Instagram post sharing the image was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

The image makes it look as though Musk tweeted the Snapchat announcement the morning of Nov. 26. But when looking online for evidence that he said this, we found the image only on meme websites. No credible sources reported that he said this, and such a tweet would have drawn widespread news coverage on par with the global media attention paid to Musk’s bid for Twitter.

Other images circulating online appear to show Musk tweeting about Snapchat on Nov. 20.

We found only one tweet from Musk mentioning Snapchat. In May, he tweeted about its stock price.

We rate the claim that Musk tweeted that he’s buying Snapchat False.

Our Sources

