1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)

The payout ratio is one of the most important metrics investors need to look at in dividend stocks. A low payout ratio means the dividend has room to grow and a company has money to reinvest in the business. Knowing this ratio could save investors a lot of headaches in dividend investing.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.

